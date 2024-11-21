Brad Pitt is not done portraying Angelina Jolie as a villain, says pushing his buttons by parading ‘mini-me’ son Knox around

Brad Pitt is grasping at straws to sway the public once again into believing that Angelina Jolie is the villain in their failed marriage and complicated family life. Because why else would he question her move to show off their son Knox in public other than to make it appear like she’s more favored by their children over him?

Although, in all honesty, Angelina does have the upper hand when it comes to their children, Brad could be thinking that she does not have to rub it in all the time. He’s also more concerned if his ex-wife has a bigger plan in mind for her sudden desire to flaunt her genes through her mini-me.

“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angeline at the Governors Awards,” an insider told Page Six on Wednesday, adding, “So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox.”

16-year-old Knox Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked stylish in this classic suit as he joined his mom at the red carpet for the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles…



This is his first red carpet appearance in 3 years. pic.twitter.com/z8rP29bjuF — 234Star.com (@234star_) November 18, 2024

Last Sunday, Angelina surprised the attendees of the 2024 Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood when she showed up on the red carpet with her and Brad’s 16-year-old son. Knox, who appeared to have an uncanny resemblance to his mom, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

Upon arriving, the Maria star, dressed in a luxurious cream and gold unbranded gown, made sure that everyone’s eyes were glued onto her and her son as they posed arm-in-arm for the cameras. Photos showed the celebrity mom proudly beaming as her son flashed his teeth in a big smile.

Brad seemed so annoyed by the mother and son’s joint appearance that the insider said he felt like Angelina intentionally paraded Knox to the Hollywood press “to push his buttons.” But another source insisted earlier this week that it was Knox who wanted to escort his mom to the prestigious event over the weekend. “He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angeline respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there,” said the source.

Since filing for divorce in 2016, Angelina has been fighting Brad in court over issues related to their children’s custody, their finances, and the French vineyard they jointly owned. Through the years, there’s also been a back-and-forth between the exes on who is playing mind games between the two.

Early on, there were rumors that Angelina was using their children — Maddox, now 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — as weapons against her ex as she was allegedly desperate for revenge. But this died down quickly when an FBI report detailed an allegedly violent incident involving Brad, Angelina, and some of their kids while onboard a private jet.

Why the FBI did not charge Brad Pitt in Angelina Jolie jet incident that led to their split https://t.co/UPyjBosEAr pic.twitter.com/grrr7lYLv0 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 16, 2022

Brad only managed to revive his image when he was cleared of all charges and allegations of abuse in the private jet case. However, their divorce battle remained, and the latest developments this year suggest things are not in favor of Brad, especially since some of their children have officially dropped his surname. This could explain why the Ad Astra star got annoyed over Angelina’s move to show off Knox in such a high-profile event in Hollywood — it’s like rubbing salt into Brad’s wounds as a father.

