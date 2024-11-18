‘Copy and paste’: Fans are convinced Angelina Jolie must be dabbling in cloning after catching sight of her ‘twin,’ son Knox

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Knox, made a rare red carpet appearance next to his mom at the Governors Awards on Sunday, and people can’t get over how similar the two look.

Jolie, 49, and Knox, 16, walked the carpet in linked arms and dapper black-tie in what was the latter’s first time attending an industry event since accompanying his mom and four out of his five siblings — Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twin sister Vivienne — to the premiere of Marvel’s Eternals in 2021. Fans were struck by how much he had grown up in three years, now towering over his mom, and how he looked more and more like Angie.

“She never has to wonder what she’d look like if she were a boy… first her brother [former actor James Haven] then Knox paint a precise picture,” one person commented, with another noting how much both the 16-year-old and his older sister Shiloh look like someone just clicked “copy and paste” on their mom’s face.

She never has to wonder what she’d look like if she were a boy… first her brother then Knox paint a precise picture — Angie’s wifey 💗👑 (@unlocksogni) November 18, 2024 Her twin. Shiloh and Knox are her twins. Copy and paste. I love that 🧡 — B.C. (@bnvc08) November 18, 2024

Jolie wore an understated gold and beige vintage gown from an unknown brand which she purchased from The Knit Vintage, per Women’s Wear, while Knox opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jolie and Pitt’s six children have made headlines over an apparent growing distance from their dad ever since court papers wherein the actress detailed her ex-husband’s alleged violent behavior toward the family were made public in 2022. Soon after turning 18, Shiloh chose to legally give up the 60-year-old’s last name, sticking only with Jolie. Both Zahara and Vivienne dropped “Pitt” from their names at a sorority event and on a playbill, respectively, too.

A November 2023 video showed the 19-year-old scream out her name as “Zahara Marley Jolie” at the initiation ceremony for the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, Spelman College (one of the schools included in the informal “Black Ivy League” group).

Vivienne, who shared a sweet scene with her mom in the Disney film Maleficent as a toddler, decided to be listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical The Outsiders. The first to follow in her parents’ footsteps in the entertainment industry, Knox’s twin sister saw the musical five times before joining the production as a volunteer — in the process inspiring her mom to come on as a producer.

“My daughter Viv loves theater,” Jolie told Deadline, “[We] sat together and we wrote down what we liked, what we were curious about. And they responded to our notes. For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv, not me thinking of becoming a producer.” They attended the Tony Awards together in June.

All five children have publicly stood by Jolie’s side, accompanying her to different events. In September, the actress stepped out with Zahara, Pax, and Maddox for a New York Film Festival screening of her new film, Pablo Larraín’s Maria, where she plays famous American-Greek soprano Maria Callas. Jolie does her own singing in the film, which could become the ticket to her first Oscar nomination since Changeling in 2009. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Girl, Interrupted nine years prior.

