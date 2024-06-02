Brad Pitt with Shiloh, Pax, Maddox, and parents
Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

From Pax to Shiloh, every step Brad Pitt’s children have taken to step away from him

While abuse allegations against Pitt are yet to be proven, he is seemingly failing to keep his children in his life.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 02:19 pm

The ongoing legal and personal battles between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not only dominated headlines but have also significantly impacted their six children.

Recommended Videos

In 2016, during a private flight from France to California, Pitt allegedly became physically and emotionally abusive towards Jolie and their children. According to court documents, Pitt choked one of their children, struck another in the face, and poured beer and red wine on both Jolie and the children. These allegations led the Maleficient star to file for divorce just days after the incident. Although the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services investigated the incident, no charges were filed against Pitt.

The divorce led to a lengthy legal battle, with Jolie seeking full custody and Pitt initially pushing for a 50/50 arrangement. In May 2021, a private judge ruled that Pitt and Jolie would share custody of their children equally. However, this decision was later vacated when the judge was disqualified for not disclosing potential conflicts of interest. As of 2024, Jolie maintains primary custody of their minor children, with Pitt having visitation rights. That apparently suits the couple’s children, as most of them have publicly gone against their father.

Pax Jolie-Pitt’s alleged rant on social media

In 2020, Pax Jolie-Pitt, one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s adopted children, made headlines with a scathing social media post. On Father’s Day, Pax allegedly called his father a “world-class a-hole” and an “awful human being” in a private Instagram post. The post resurfaced in 2023, reigniting discussions about the troubled relationship between Pitt and his children. Pax’s comments were particularly harsh, accusing Pitt of being a despicable person who had caused immense harm to the family.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt drops ‘Pitt’ from her name

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the couple’s eldest daughter, has also taken steps to distance herself from her father. In 2023, during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” notably omitting her father’s last name. This move was seen as a significant public disavowal of Brad Pitt, further highlighting his strained relationship with his children.

On her 18th birthday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed a petition to legally drop “Pitt” from her name, opting to be known as “Shiloh Jolie.” This legal step is the most formal and binding action taken by any of the Jolie-Pitt children to distance themselves from their father. Her decision came amidst ongoing legal battles between her parents, adding another layer of complexity to the tumultuous family dynamics.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s playbill snub

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, one of the couple’s youngest children, also made headlines when she was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which her mother produced. This public omission of her father’s last name was seen as a clear indication of her desire to distance herself from Pitt. While Vivienne has not legally changed her name, the symbolic gesture speaks volumes about her relationship with her father.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s estrangement

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest of the Jolie-Pitt children, has long been estranged from his father. Reports suggest that Maddox does not use “Pitt” as his last name on non-legal documents, preferring to go by “Maddox Jolie.” This estrangement reportedly began after the infamous 2016 plane incident. Maddox’s decision to distance himself from his father has been a significant point of contention in the ongoing custody battles.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Prince Harry’s double tragedy and Prince William’s one wish depend on King Charles knuckling under a bigger power
King Charles, Prince harry and Prince William
King Charles, Prince harry and Prince William
King Charles, Prince harry and Prince William
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Prince Harry’s double tragedy and Prince William’s one wish depend on King Charles knuckling under a bigger power
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Where is young Quaden Bayles from viral video that exposed severe bullying he faced for his dwarfism?
Quaden Bayles
Quaden Bayles
Quaden Bayles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Where is young Quaden Bayles from viral video that exposed severe bullying he faced for his dwarfism?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 2, 2024
Read Article What happened to Bubbles, the chimpanzee who inherited $2M from Michael Jackson?
Michael Jackson with Bubbles
Michael Jackson with Bubbles
Michael Jackson with Bubbles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Bubbles, the chimpanzee who inherited $2M from Michael Jackson?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Prince Harry’s double tragedy and Prince William’s one wish depend on King Charles knuckling under a bigger power
King Charles, Prince harry and Prince William
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Prince Harry’s double tragedy and Prince William’s one wish depend on King Charles knuckling under a bigger power
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Where is young Quaden Bayles from viral video that exposed severe bullying he faced for his dwarfism?
Quaden Bayles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Where is young Quaden Bayles from viral video that exposed severe bullying he faced for his dwarfism?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 2, 2024
Read Article What happened to Bubbles, the chimpanzee who inherited $2M from Michael Jackson?
Michael Jackson with Bubbles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Bubbles, the chimpanzee who inherited $2M from Michael Jackson?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.