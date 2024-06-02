From Pax to Shiloh, every step Brad Pitt’s children have taken to step away from him

The ongoing legal and personal battles between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not only dominated headlines but have also significantly impacted their six children.

In 2016, during a private flight from France to California, Pitt allegedly became physically and emotionally abusive towards Jolie and their children. According to court documents, Pitt choked one of their children, struck another in the face, and poured beer and red wine on both Jolie and the children. These allegations led the Maleficient star to file for divorce just days after the incident. Although the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services investigated the incident, no charges were filed against Pitt.

The divorce led to a lengthy legal battle, with Jolie seeking full custody and Pitt initially pushing for a 50/50 arrangement. In May 2021, a private judge ruled that Pitt and Jolie would share custody of their children equally. However, this decision was later vacated when the judge was disqualified for not disclosing potential conflicts of interest. As of 2024, Jolie maintains primary custody of their minor children, with Pitt having visitation rights. That apparently suits the couple’s children, as most of them have publicly gone against their father.

Pax Jolie-Pitt’s alleged rant on social media

In 2020, Pax Jolie-Pitt, one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s adopted children, made headlines with a scathing social media post. On Father’s Day, Pax allegedly called his father a “world-class a-hole” and an “awful human being” in a private Instagram post. The post resurfaced in 2023, reigniting discussions about the troubled relationship between Pitt and his children. Pax’s comments were particularly harsh, accusing Pitt of being a despicable person who had caused immense harm to the family.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt drops ‘Pitt’ from her name

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the couple’s eldest daughter, has also taken steps to distance herself from her father. In 2023, during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” notably omitting her father’s last name. This move was seen as a significant public disavowal of Brad Pitt, further highlighting his strained relationship with his children.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s legal name change

On her 18th birthday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed a petition to legally drop “Pitt” from her name, opting to be known as “Shiloh Jolie.” This legal step is the most formal and binding action taken by any of the Jolie-Pitt children to distance themselves from their father. Her decision came amidst ongoing legal battles between her parents, adding another layer of complexity to the tumultuous family dynamics.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s playbill snub

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, one of the couple’s youngest children, also made headlines when she was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which her mother produced. This public omission of her father’s last name was seen as a clear indication of her desire to distance herself from Pitt. While Vivienne has not legally changed her name, the symbolic gesture speaks volumes about her relationship with her father.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s estrangement

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest of the Jolie-Pitt children, has long been estranged from his father. Reports suggest that Maddox does not use “Pitt” as his last name on non-legal documents, preferring to go by “Maddox Jolie.” This estrangement reportedly began after the infamous 2016 plane incident. Maddox’s decision to distance himself from his father has been a significant point of contention in the ongoing custody battles.

