Did one of Brad Pitt’s children publicly shame him for being a ‘terrible and despicable person?’

Brad Pitt’s messy relationships have always appeared as catnip for the tabloids with some of them making their way to Page Six’s top headlines. As the fans had begun to recover from his divorce from Aniston over 15 years ago, his domestic tussle with Angelina Jolie paving the path for court battles and numerous accusations against each other have formed the new headlines. The ensuing custody battles have brought quite a lot of disturbing allegations to the surface, some of which are related to domestic violence and physical abuse inflicted on Jolie and Pitt’s children by the latter.

Good morning everyone. Some messages from one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children.#AngelinaJolie #BradPittIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/K9zC9N6J6Z — ✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) October 10, 2022

Recently, new information has revealed a sour relationship between Pitt and his kids when they allegedly posted a not-so-nice post about their father. The tweet was shared by a Twitter user that goes by the name @THENAGODOFWAR where the screenshots of two story updates were shared while the identities of the users remained concealed. The post said,

“Happy Father’s Day to this world-class asshole! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage that you have done to my family because you’re incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being”.

The remark doesn’t end here as juxtaposed with the comment is a picture of Angelina Jolie that said, “Happy Mother’s Day to this amazing person, love you forever and always”. Despite the ongoing speculations surrounding the comments, their veracity has not been confirmed yet, most probably because it is not based on any concrete incidence of Pitt’s troubled relationship with his kids.

Anything even remotely resembling the users’ identity has not been made public by the source, thus hinting at the possibility of the post’s dubious origin and untrue nature. This is not to say that the Fight Club star was never accused of displaying bad behavior toward his kids. On October 6, Jolie alleged that “her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, hit one of her kids and choked another while on a plane in 2016”. As the allegation shines a light on the status of their relationship, it cannot solely serve as a reliable piece of evidence for the very specific comments allegedly shared by his kid.