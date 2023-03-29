Home / movies

Angry DC fans take the bait after Chris Pratt is suggested as the perfect Batman for James Gunn

chris pratt
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

When we think of Chris Pratt we don’t immediately think of Batman. Now, that’s not to say that Pratt couldn’t become Batman at some point, it’s just a tough sell. Pratt has always been known for joking his way into the hearts of fans everywhere. Batman on other hand is a bit more, shall we say, subtle.

With James Gunn officially in charge of DC though, Chris Pratt fans seem to think he could be perfect as Gotham’s Dark Knight. Who knows? Crazier things have happened.

Chris Pratt is the perfect Batman
by u/throaway2137127 in DC_Cinematic

This type of comparison isn’t exactly airtight. There are plenty of 6’2 43-year-olds out there, but not all of them can be Batman — even if they’d like to be.

It’s true that at first glance Chris Pratt as Batman seems like the wrong choice. Yet, as far as Batman is concerned, that’s always been the case. When Michael Keaton was cast as the Caped Crusader, people panicked. When Robert Pattinson donned the cape and cowl, fans were outraged. Heck, even Christian Bale as Batman frustrated folks at first.

The reality is, no actor on planet Earth is suitable to play Batman. Whenever a new one is announced, plenty of DC fans turn their noses up at whoever is chosen – until the movie comes out, then they immediately (most of the time) fall in love. So who knows, Maybe Chris Pratt would be a legendary Batman.

Right now though, Chris Pratt has bigger fish to fry.

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie stomping its way into theaters on April 5, Chris Pratt has to defeat Bowser before he could even dream of taking down the Joker.

Some fans have gone as far to infer that the Reddit user who posted the interesting thought experiment above is in actuality James Gunn himself. Although fun to imagine, our guess is that isn’t the case.

No one is wrong in thinking that Chris Pratt could be headed to the DCU. After all, he’s great friends with James Gunn and the pair’s working relationship is one seldom seen in Hollywood — why not get some of that Pratt talent on your team after he’s done with Guardians of the Galaxy?

For now, Chris Pratt has a lot of work to get done before he could even consider being Batman. Before anything else, let’s see how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does before jumping to any wacky conclusions.