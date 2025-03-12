Anika Noni Rose’s reaction to Disney scrapping her big Tiana comeback will break your heart all over again

Disney fans are still recovering from the unexpected cancellation of TIANA. In a twist no one saw coming, the House of Mouse officially pulled the plug on the project due to production costs. It’s been a few days since the news hit, but Anika Noni Rose’s message feels like a reopening of a fresh wound.

Recommended Videos

Rose, the voice behind Tiana, finally broke her silence on Instagram. As anyone would expect, her reaction is heartbreaking. She poured her heart out about the cancellation, expressing deep disappointment over the decision to scrap the series after so much work had already gone into it. If you were hoping to see Tiana’s journey continue, Rose’s heartfelt message makes the cancellation sting even more.

“Deeply disappointed,” but still holding on

In her Instagram post, Rose didn’t hold back about how much this project meant to her and the entire creative team. She wrote: “I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana’s journey in series form has been cut short.”

She made sure to shout out the hardworking people who had been pouring their creativity into the series. These include: writer-director Joyce Sherri, and Disney exec Jenn Lee. Evidently, this wasn’t just another job for Rose. It was a passion project that she had been excited about for years. And to have it taken away after so much effort? That’s a tough pill to swallow.

The Tiana Special Event: A small consolation prize

'THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG' star Anika Noni Rose encourages fans to tune into the "Tiana Special Event":



"Make sure you are watching…Show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing."



(via: Anika Noni Rose | IG) pic.twitter.com/PF0wlDGx9V — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) March 11, 2025

While the full-length series is no longer happening, Disney isn’t abandoning Princess Tiana entirely. The animation studio is now developing a short-form Tiana Special Event, which is still in early development. Rose acknowledged this pivot in her message, but let’s be honest, it’s not quite the same. Still, she urged fans to support the special when it finally airs. Fans were excited for new music, new characters, and new adventures for Tiana to embark on.

“As hurtful as it is for anything you’ve put your heart and soul into to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now going to be a Tiana Special Event airs, that all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who’ve been championing not just the series, but a Princess and the Frog sequel, tune in.”

Basically, Rose is telling fans that if they ever want to see Tiana get the comeback she truly deserves, they need to show up in big numbers for this special. The more people tune in, the harder it will be for Disney to ignore just how much love there is for Tiana and her story. Even though the series is no longer happening, Tiana’s impact will not fade anytime soon. The Princess and the Frog remains one of Disney’s most beloved films. Furthermore, Tiana continues to be a trailblazing Disney princess. Rose ended her message on a bittersweet note, thanking fans for their unwavering support. “The love you have shown… made it possible for Princess Tiana to still be such a vibrant, impactful presence.”

For now, all eyes are on the upcoming Tiana Special Event. It may not be the grand return fans were hoping for, but it’s still a chance to see more of Tiana. And who knows? If enough people tune in, maybe Disney will finally realize that Tiana deserves more than what she’s been handed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy