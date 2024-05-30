Tiana at Disneyland
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images
When is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disney World?

The new ride will premiere sooner than later at Disney World, with an opening at Disneyland not too far behind.
Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
|
Published: May 30, 2024 05:08 pm

It won’t be long before Disney theme park fans hop onto a jazzy ride inspired by a princess and a frog, and the best news is, they won’t even need to kiss the frog!

Disney World’s latest and most highly-anticipated wavy ride — Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — will feature Tiana and Louis the Alligator, accompanied by an animatronic jazz band, as one of the many highlights in a journey through the Bayou during Mardi Gras season in New Orleans.

The music is an original score courtesy of Grammy-winner PJ Morton, who was also a guest on one of the first rides of The Princess and the Frog attraction, as seen on the most recent video uploaded by Walt Disney Imagineering. The sneak preview journey can be seen towards the end of the video, and to describe it as colorful and eye-pleasing would be an understatement.

Disney describes the ride as “a spirited celebration” where you will see many “familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.”

Last year, the Disney Parks Blog described the ride by explaining it’s “an original, next-chapter story for Tiana. Within the attraction queue, guests will discover that she continues to grow her business with Tiana’s Foods – an employee-owned cooperative.”

If you’re excited about going on the journey, then you won’t have to wait very long to experience the repurposed Splash Mountain.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open in Disney World on June 28, 2024.

As for Disneyland, no date has been set yet, but it’s believed that it will be ready to ride later this year.

