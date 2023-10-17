Everyone loves a good Disney musical — they’re classics that can be relied on time and time again to put a smile on your face. Ever since 1937 and the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney has constantly been pushing out new musical movies for each generation to enjoy and learn to love. They’ve gone above and beyond with characters, stories, and, most importantly, songs.

From record-breaking tunes like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to classic love songs like “If I Never Knew You,” Disney is in its element when making musicals. The question is though, which is the best? While it’s hard to choose just one, we’ve come up with 12 of the best and are ready to share our thoughts.

12. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast is one of the Disney classics with Belle being one of Disney’s official princesses. She, as well as the movie itself, are beloved by many. In 2017, Disney even put Beauty and the Beast through a live-action remake that starred Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as Belle and the Beast, respectfully.

It remains a story that fans turn to again and again, thanks to its beautifully sweet story and lovable characters. With songs by Alan Menken, Beauty and the Beast has multiple memorable songs such as “Belle,” “Gaston,” and, of course, “Be Our Guest.”

11. Aladdin (1992)

Another official Disney princess in a great Disney musical is Jasmine from the wonderful Aladdin. Alan Menken is also responsible for the hit music in this movie, including “Friend Like Me,” “One Jump Ahead,” and “A Whole New World.” Aladdin is the story of a street rat turned prince with the help of his newfound friend, the Genie. In the end, though, you realize that Aladdin had a princely personality all along and that Jasmine loved him even without the disguise.

It’s a sweet story with great music, and all the things needed to make a stand-out musical. Like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin got the live-action treatment and its iconic songs found their way to audiences once again.

10. The Little Mermaid (1989)

The story of The Little Mermaid is of Ariel, King Triton’s daughter, and her longing to be a part of the human world. After saving a handsome prince, she yearns for a life on land with him and when her father won’t give it to her, she’s forced to go to Ursula, the sea witch, to get what she wants.

The Little Mermaid also has music by Alan Menken and has some of Disney’s most iconic cinematography of any Disney-helmed flick. It’s an iconic musical with an iconic soundtrack that translated well into live-action form.

9. Tangled (2010)

In 2010, Disney switched to a new 3D style of animation with Tangled. Following the adventure of a naive princess and a thief, Tangled grew a massive following thanks to its fun characters and stunning 3D scenery.

Tangled‘s most popular song, “I See the Light” has a backdrop of floating lanterns surrounding the kingdom and its surrounding lake. It’s truly gorgeous and one of the most memorable scenes from any Disney musical.

8. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

A less well-known but just as noteworthy Disney musical is The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Based on Victor Hugo’s novel of the same name, this is a toned-down version of the story. It’s still just as breathtaking though, especially with Alan Menken’s music added to the plot.

The songs “Out There” and “Hellfire” are constantly on repeat because of the gorgeous orchestrations and haunting melody behind them. It’s a more dramatic and mature Disney musical, but it’s incredible all the same.

7. Enchanted

What sets Enchanted apart from other Disney musicals and makes it one of the top ones is its unique combination of live-action and animation. It follows the story of a woman named Giselle who lives in an animated fairy-tale land but is transported to New York City, described as the place where there are “no happy ever afters.” As she works to make her way back to her home, she meets a divorce lawyer named Robert who is willing to help her out.

The movie remains a fan-favorite film, and there was a sequel released in 2022 called Disenchanted.

6. Mulan (1998)

A fan-favorite Disney musical has to be Mulan, who just so happens to be many peoples’ favorite Disney princess as well. Mulan follows a young woman who disguises herself as a man to keep her father from going to war in his sickly state. In the end, she brings honor and glory to her family and also to all of China.

Disney did a live-action remake of this movie as well. Unfortunately, they took out the musical aspects and changed the plot around. The animated version, though, keeps its spot on the best Disney musicals list.

5. High School Musical

This wouldn’t be a roundup of the best Disney musicals without High School Musical making an appearance in one of the top spots. Released in 2006, the movie became an absolute sensation so much so that it spawned two sequels, a concert tour, an insane amount of merchandise, and even a TV show called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The movie follows Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) who is a star athlete at a school called East High and falls in love with a brainiac named Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens). The two audition for the upcoming school musical, which creates a whole lot of drama as they must navigate other students’ jealousy, as well as their other extracurricular obligations.

The film remains a phenomenon over a decade later, with fans still singing the songs from the film and quoting iconic lines.

4. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

The last movie to be animated in the traditional Disney style was The Princess and the Frog, which came out in 2009. This movie follows young Tiana, a waitress in New Orleans who dreams of opening her own restaurant. However, after Tiana kisses a frog at a ball, her world — and this fairytale — turns upside down when she herself becomes a frog.

The music is very jazzy and reminiscent of its 1920s setting. Tiana’s anthem, “Almost There” is inspiring for anyone working towards their dreams and goals, and because that’s the heart of this musical, it’s a great one.

3. The Lion King (1994)

When Sir Elton John works on the music for a Disney movie, it’s bound to be good, and The Lion King is a perfect example of that. Elton John and Tim Rice worked together on the score for this Disney classic and really outdid themselves with hits like “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hakuna Matata.” A story of family, love, and loss, The Lion King solidified Disney’s place as an animation powerhouse.

Even if you’re not the biggest Disney fan, you’ve at least seen, and most likely enjoyed, The Lion King.

2. Hercules (1997)

Based on Greek mythology, Hercules follows a young man of the same name who must prove himself to the Gods to reclaim his place among his father, Zeus, on Mount Olympus.

Along the way, we meet other fun characters and hear their stories through brilliant songs by Alan Menken. Backdropping the movie are the muses, Goddesses of the arts, and proclaimers of heroes, who sing throughout the movie as a form of narration and prove Disney’s strength in crafting great stories.

1. Encanto (2021)

Disney’s most recent musical was Encanto, which was released in winter 2021. With songs by Lin Manuel-Miranda, Encanto follows young Mirabel as she struggles with being the only member of her family without a magical gift.

It explores themes of generational trauma and family bonds, which are deep issues for a Disney movie to go into. Encanto is also responsible for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which beat Frozen‘s “Let It Go” on the charts. A diverse storyline, catchy songs, and a meaningful storyline give Encanto the top spot.