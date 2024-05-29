Travis Kelce talking about the booing at the NBA playoff game on his New Heights podcast
‘Appreciate the warm welcome’: Travis Kelce reacts to being booed at the NBA Playoffs

Travis Kelce proves he can just shake off the bad vibes.
Published: May 29, 2024 04:37 pm

Not being liked is always difficult, especially for people-pleasers, but imagine being booed by an entire basketball court. It happened to Travis Kelce during his appearance at the NBA Playoffs over the weekend in Dallas, but he just revealed his “shake it off” reaction.

Aside from his meme-worthy outfit that his brother Jason made fun of, Travis was there to have a good time. He was joined by his Kansas City Chiefs colleagues Patrick Mahomes and Marquise Brown, as well as Patrick’s wife, Brittany. They seemed to have a great time together courtside, but one thing Travis wasn’t expecting was the crowd booing him.

Travis Kelce reacts to fans booing him in the chillest way

On a new episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis and Jason Kelce also touched upon the awkward moment when Travis was shown on the Jumbotron. Travis was raving about the “unbelievable” game the Dallas Mavericks played against the Minnesota Timberwolves, calling the Mavericks’ game “off the hook.”

“I got booed twice,” Travis casually admitted in the new episode, starting around the 1:03:45 mark. “It’s whatever. I get it. I’m not from Dallas. I’m just kind of like an innocent bystander.” When pressed for further details, Kelce had to shake it off and said, “I don’t know, maybe they just don’t like the Chiefs, I don’t know,” he said, referring to potential Dallas Cowboys fans in the court.

He explained the moment, “They showed me, I got caught off guard because I was trying to take a selfie with some people around me, and then Pat kind of like taps me, and I was like ‘what?’ I was like, ‘oh shit, I’m on the jumbotron and I heard all the boos, and I’m like, oh sh*t, I’m getting booed.” Kelce continued, laughing, “Nice, thanks, nice to see you guys, Dallas, appreciate the warm welcome.”

His teammate, Patrick Mahomes, didn’t have the same reception. For him, the crowd went wild, cheering loudly, and Travis continued, “Then they showed Pat and everybody was like ‘yeah’.” There is absolutely no beef there because Travis explained that he’s a “hometown kid,” since Mahomes is from Texas. Travis added another detail about his colleague, calling him the “best football player in the world.”

Despite the awkward moment, Travis couldn’t stop raving about how much he enjoyed the night out. “They were fun as hell — that team was electric.” It’s good that he didn’t let the moment ruin his fun.

Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.