Are Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini dating?

After a month of cryptic social media posts and subtle red carpet acknowledgements, rumors are swirling Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are the latest celebrities to couple up. Speculation began on Jan. 13 when the Outer Banks star posted a photo dump on Instagram that included a candid shot of the two watching a football game together. The photo is taken from the back but Stokes cleared up any doubt as to who the mystery woman was by tagging the country singer in the pic. Ballerini then commented on the post, “Go vols 🙈,” referring to the University of Tennessee team.

A few days later, the Nasvhille-based singer posted a short clip on TikTok responding to speculative comments made by the gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi. “I know, I know,” Ballerini says while laughing and shaking her head, “stop reading, stop looking. But, what is happening guys? What is this? Let’s not do this.” In the video, Ballerini shares a screenshot speculating on her relationship with Stokes and a mean-spirited comment saying the singer is “too busy” to date Stokes because she’s “consistently asking out the manager of soho house nash when she comes in all the time after last call.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@kelseaballerini/video/7189300854460091691

On Jan. 17, TMZ approached Stokes and asked him questions about the relationship rumors. While he didn’t directly confirm the two are official, he thanked the TMZ photographer when told they make a cute couple and said, “We’re having a good time, and that’s all I’ll say.” Further fueling the rumors, the two were spotted holding hands at a Nashville music venue and seen sharing a hug at LAX. If anything, a trip to the dreaded airport (any Angeleno knows LAX is not an easy trek) proves they’re an item, but are the two actually dating?

Are Chase Stokes and Kelsey Ballerini a couple?

The pair have yet to officially define their relationship but they’ve dropped some pretty substantial hints they’re seeing each other. In an interview published Feb. 8 in People magazine, Stokes stops short of confirming he and Ballerini are a couple, saying, “Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl. She’s great. We’re having a good time.” The same day, Ballerini posted a TikTok video in reply to a comment asking Stokes to “come get your girl.” In the video, the “half of my hometown” singer sips tea in bed while the camera pans to a tattooed arm next to her before quickly returning to a smirking Ballerini. Many in the comments recognized the tattoos as belonging to Stokes and took this as Ballerini’s way of “soft-launching” the couple.

On Feb. 13, Stokes posted an Instagram story congratulating Ballerini on releasing her joint EP and short film, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. He captioned a photo of the two smiling at each other in an elevator, “So proud of you, your heart, and your beautiful soul. Congrats kels ❤️.” This was the closest we’ve gotten to the two officially recognizing their relationship until Feb. 20, when the Call Her Daddy podcast posted a teaser of an upcoming interview with Ballerini, where the country star confirms she’s in a relationship. While we can guess who she’s with, we won’t know until the podcast episode comes out Wednesday.

Both Stokes and Ballerini recently got out of public relationships; Stokes and Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline broke up in 2021 and Ballerini divorced country singer Morgan Evans last year. Whether or not they choose to confirm, we wish the new couple nothing but happiness.