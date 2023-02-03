Who is Madelyn Cline’s boyfriend?

Madelyn Cline‘s star is blazing at the moment after her scene-stealing appearance in Netflix’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, where Cline plays Whiskey, the influencer girlfriend to Dave Bautista’s Duke Cody.

However, Cline built her most dedicated legion of fans as “Princess of the Kooks” Sarah Cameron in the atmospheric teen drama Outer Banks. Viewers will likely have heard about Cline and Outer Banks on-screen love interest, Chase Stokes, taking their romance off set, but are they still together?

Cline and Stokes met on the set of Outer Banks and began dating in 2020 as their fictional counterparts also fell in love on the show. Sparks started flying when the two quarantined together after wrapping up the first season. Stokes told Us Weekly, “It wasn’t until after that, until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here, or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there.”

Despite consistent rumors of a reunion when the two were spotted hanging out outside work, as well as pictured holding hands on the set of season three, the couple reportedly broke up around September of 2021, a little over a year after they began dating.

In an interview with W magazine, Cline said of working with her ex-boyfriend on the show:

“We’re both professionals. We always have been since day one. Outer Banks is a big family, and at the end of the day, we show up, we’re professional, and we do our jobs.”

Who is Madelyn Cline dating after breakup with Chase Stokes?

Since breaking up with her Outer Banks beau, Cline has been linked with a few different suitors, like 13 Reasons Why‘s Ross Butler, and DJ Zack Bia, with whom she was seen out together more than once in late 2021/early 2022. Per Bia, the two were “just hanging out” and never actually started dating due to their respective busy schedules, the DJ revealed in a podcast episode.

Cline’s most serious romantic relationship since Stokes, albeit much less public, seems to be with singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy. Rumors began when the two attended a wedding together in May of 2022. On Cline’s birthday that December, Guthy shared an adorable picture of the two to his Instagram stories, which was later reposted by Cline with the caption, “My love,” seemingly confirming the relationship.

An interview with the actress published by The Cut, also in December, revealed she currently shares a Malibu home with “her boyfriend and dogs.” Although the article doesn’t specify, we can safely assume it’s referring to Guthy.

He previously dated Olivia Jade Giannulli, who was famously involved in the Varsity Blues scandal of 2019. As of now, it looks like he is happily coupled up with the Outer Banks star.