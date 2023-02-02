Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 2 of Outer Banks.

The wait is almost over for Outer Banks fans. The action-packed Netflix drama about two groups of North Carolina teens and their search for a legendary treasure is gearing up to return with a third action-packed season. The hype for the next chapter of the Pogues’ adventure is real after Netflix dropped a teaser trailer in late September and an official trailer on Groundhog Day. While the teaser didn’t show us much in the way of what season three entailed, the new one proves that the Pogues’ adventures are far from over.

We’ll be seeing some familiar faces in season three, but there are also some surprises in store, including some new cast characters who are clearly going to be shaking things up for the Pogues. Here are the new and returning faces we’ll be seeing in Outer Banks season three.

Who’s in the Outer Banks season three cast?

Season two ended with some big reveals: Ward had somehow survived after seemingly going down with his exploding ship. If that wasn’t enough of a shock, the season finale also saw Carla Limbray meet up with a wounded but very alive Big John. The two will be teaming up to find “the shroud” Limbray searched for throughout the season. The holy garment is rumored to have healing properties, and Big John claims he knows where it is.

In season three, Charles Halford will be playing John B.’s previously presumed dead father in a recurring role. According to Deadline, the main cast will all be reprising their roles and newest Pogue Cleo, portrayed by Carlacia Grant, will be a main cast member in the new season. In addition to the returning cast members, Netflix has cast Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh, described as “a Caribbean don on a treasure hunt of his own,” and Lou Ferrigno, Jr. as Ryan, Singh’s top security officer. Season three will also see Fiona Palomo as Sofia, a self-identified Pogue who secretly longs to be a Kook and gets close to Rafe throughout the season.

The returning main cast consists of:

Chase Stokes as main protagonist John B.

Madelyn Cline as his love interest and “Kook princess” Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie” Carrera, the rebellious daughter of a wealthy restaurant owner

Jonathan Daviss as “the brains of the operation,” Pope Heyward

Rudy Pankow as John B.’s childhood friend, JJ Maybank

Austin North as Topper, Sarah’s ex-boyfriend and a well-known Kook

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, a dangerous, wealthy businessman and Sarah’s father

Drew Starkey as Sarah’s troubled older brother, Rafe Cameron

When will Outer Banks season three release?

Season three of Outer Banks will release on Feb. 23, 2023 on Netflix, and if the official trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be the most heart-pounding season yet. Not only is a brand-new treasure teased, but it appears that more than a few love triangles will be dividing the Pogues into factions faster than you can say Kook.

While we wait with bated breath to see exactly what the third season has in store for us, the first two seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream right now on Netflix.