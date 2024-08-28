Image Credit: Disney
Jenna Ortega Johnny Depp Getty
Photos by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images
Are Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp actually dating? The shocking rumor, explained

Is there any truth to the surprising rumor?
Kopal Kumari
  and 
Taylor Mansfield
Published: Aug 28, 2024 12:57 pm

With her young career absolutely blooming to incredible heights, it’s safe to say 21-year-old Jenna Ortega is the talk of the town. Given her massive stardom, it’s natural for folks to assume that she’s got a partner draped over her arm — and apparently, the world believes that her partner is 61-year-old Johnny Depp.

Just two years ago, Depp was involved in the most high-profile trial of his career with ex-wife Amber Heard. Upon a decision in the trial reached, Depp and Heard went their separate ways — which obviously led many to believe that it was only a matter of time until Depp was back on the dating scene. That being said, a growing rumor that Depp is dating Ortega was started last year and continues to attract attention, so much so that Ortega has even had co-stars directly approach her about the rumor.

The rumors have sent shockwaves across the internet, mainly due to the significant 40-year age gap between the two actors, especially in regards to Depp dating younger women in the past.

When it comes to the realm of Hollywood, of course, unexpected couples get together quite often. I mean, just look at Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn. So, is there any substantial basis for this rumor about Ortega and Depp?

Is Jenna Ortega dating Johnny Depp?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in the Netflix version.
Image via Netflix

Due to their respective connections to incomparable director Tim Burton, it certainly makes sense why some moviegoers are convinced that the pair now have a romantic connection with each other. However, the rumors are simply untrue, so no, Ortega and Depp are not dating.

It’s quite the opposite, really, seeing as Ortega replied that she doesn’t “know that person” when asked if she was dating the Pirates of the Caribbean star. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Ortega spoke further on the rumors, calling the entire ordeal “insane” after she was misquoted in news headlines and an apparent Instagram story of her denying the rumors, with Ortega claiming that both instances were false.

On that same note, Depp’s team revealed to NME that the actor has “never met or spoken” to Ortega or starred in a project with her and has no plans to, and that these “malicious rumors are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

But clearly, the dating speculations are a hoax and hold no basis or proof to them. Combine this rumor with an onslaught of uncomfortable AI generated images being sent to her, and it’s not hard to understand why Ortega chooses to refrain from social media most of the time.

