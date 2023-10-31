Actor and all-around man-of-the-moment Jeremy Allen White heated up the kitchen when he was spotted out and about with Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía. According to TMZ, The Golden Globe-winning star of The Bear enjoyed a day trip at the farmers’ market with the Grammy award winner, whose third studio album, Motomami, was one of the most critically acclaimed albums of 2022.

In the candid photos, White appeared to be holding a large bouquet of flowers, seemingly presenting a flower to Rosalía, whose real name is Rosalia Vila Tobella. Nothing says traditional courtship like flowers, so was the farmers’ market trip a date?

Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía dating?

Speculation regarding Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía began in late October 2023, when Deuxmoi’s anonymous celebrity gossip podcast mentioned sightings of the pair on a potential dinner date in Los Angeles.

Previously, White was thought to be dating model Ashley Moore, after they were photographed kissing in the street earlier this summer. He was also briefly linked to actress and singer Selena Gomez. Around the same time this summer, Rosalía and fellow singer and former fiancé Rauw Alejandro announced they had broken up after three years together. In May, White’s former wife, fellow actor Addison Timlin, filed a petition for divorce. The couple, who share two children together, met on the set of Ezra Miller-led psychological thriller Afterschool (2008).

Two people having dinner together doesn’t necessarily equate to a relationship, especially if the two parties have both recently exited very serious relationships. Any romance between the two award-winning entertainers is most likely in its early stages, and won’t be confirmed by either any time soon. This is very much a case of “watch this space.”