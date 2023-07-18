Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again? Their tumultuous friendship, explained

They may be ready to put past transgressions behind them.

Kylie Jenner and ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, were seen out to dinner together on July 16. This comes after four years of fallout.

Daily Mail broke the news with photos of the duo all smiles out for sushi in Los Angeles.

The pair shared an iconic friendship from when they were introduced by Jaden Smith in 2012 to 2019 when it came to a grinding halt after Woods was spotted kissing Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy.

In case you don’t remember the 2019 scandal, here’s what finally broke down a years-long sisterhood:

Kylie Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, had her first baby with Tristan Thompson in 2018. Khloe and Tristan had (and have) an infamously tumultuous relationship, but remained together for a long time.

In February of 2019, when Khloe and Tristan were allegedly still together, Jordyn and Tristan were seen making out at a house party. After that, Woods was practically blacklisted from the Kardashian family.

Before meeting its dramatic end, the duo had quite a friendship. Jordyn joined Kylie on her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off titled Life of Kylie in 2017, she attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding, attended Fashion Week by Kylie’s side, and even participated in a fake Peruvian wedding ceremony to cement their bond. Jordyn even appeared in Kylie’s pregnancy announcement.

It’s safe to say that their friendship was beloved by them and their audience, which is why reconciliation rumors are such a big deal. Though they still don’t follow each other on Instagram, the meet-up leaves fans hopeful that they’ll be seeing a lot more of the iconic duo very soon.