Are Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper dating?

Back in 2018, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made us all believe in love once again. For a moment there, we also believed that their chemistry had translated into real life, only to have our hopes left in shambles. However, that may be about to change.

As it often happens, rumors of a possible entanglement between the two actors immediately started running rampant. It’s almost a trend in Hollywood at this point – actors cannot simply be… actors. Most of the time, this connection doesn’t go beyond the fictional world, but one look at Cooper and Gaga’s chemistry will have you considering all the moral implications of shipping celebrities in real life.

While they were not in love back then, we have to admit that those feelings can always change. But has their fictional romance finally expanded beyond the lights and cameras?

via Warner Bros.

No, Gaga and Cooper reportedly never dated while filming A Star is Born, and they are still not together. Allegedly, Gaga and Bradley have always had different partners since meeting, and never once have sparks flown. On Cooper’s end, the actor appears to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid for some time now, though neither of them has confirmed the rumors.

As for Gaga, the singer is still with her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky, the Executive Director of the Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. The pair reportedly first linked in 2020, and once they dove into the world of romance, they never stopped. Unlike Cooper and Hadid, Gaga and Polansky often share social media updates to gush about one another.

So there you have it. At this point in time, Cooper and Gaga are still not dating. I’m sure you’re devastated – I absolutely get it. But hey, you never know what the future holds. At least we know they remain good friends after Gaga recently went to Maestro‘s premiere in support of Cooper’s most daring role yet.