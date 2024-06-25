Are Michael J. Fox’s children married?

Michael J. Fox is a national treasure in the U.S. and Canada, which — by extension — makes each member of his inner circle similarly cherished among Fox’s nation-spanning horde of fans.

That easily extends to the Back to the Future star’s children, Sam Michael, Aquinnah Kathleen, Schuyler Frances, and Esmé Annabelle, all of whom he shares with his wife, Tracy Pollan. The beloved star met his partner during his time on Family Ties, and they are among far too few Hollywood couples to make their marriage work long term. They’ve officially been together more than three decades, and they’re ringing in 36 years of marital bliss by walking one of their little ones down the aisle.

One of the Fox family’s twins, Schuyler Frances, recently said “I do” to her longtime partner in a blissful Catskill Mountains ceremony. Given her strong familial foundation, Schuyler’s likely headed into a strong and supportive marriage, and Fox fans are ardently hoping her siblings will follow in suit.

Which of Michael J. Fox’s kids are married?

Schuyler was the first Fox kid to tie the knot, leaving her three siblings to eventually follow in suit — should they choose to do so. Marriage isn’t for everyone, of course, and it seems the Fox family dynamic is more than strong enough to provide support regardless of which direction life takes the remaining three siblings.

Many people assumed that Schuyler’s older brother, Sam, would be the first to tie the knot, but it seems Fox’s oldest child is perfectly happy living the unmarried life. He’s found plenty of success working as a producer, and he and his dad have remained close throughout the 35-year-old’s life.

Schuyler’s twin, Aquinnah, is likewise unmarried, and dedicated to her flourishing career. After graduating from Duke University, Aquinnah went onto work as a brand and marketing strategist in New York City, and her work as an assistant at Annapurna Pictures connects her to her dad’s career, much like Sam.

The final Fox child, Esmé, is still in her early 20s, and sorting out life before she takes the plunge into marriage. She headed off to college in 2019, leaving the Fox nest empty for the first time, and keeps far from the spotlight her father’s fame invites into her life. That privacy seems to suit her well, and — while we don’t know much about what she’s up to — we know Fox’s love for his kids is unmatched.

Schuyler’s marriage went off without a hitch on June 22, and provided her the delightful opportunity to share an anniversary with her mother’s birthday. Her family has been celebrating their newest member ever since they tied the knot, and sweet quotes from attendees at the event indicate that the Fox family only gets better with each new member it gains.

