Are Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged?

After growing closer on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya began officially dating in 2021. In 2019, before Holland, Zendaya reportedly began dating her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi. A year later, however, Holland and Zendaya are captured kissing in a car in Los Angeles, which sparked rumors that the two were dating.

Additional photos showed the two of them exiting Zendaya’s mother’s house in the L.A. neighborhood of Silver Lake. In December 2022, Zendaya’s mother also spoke out about engagement rumors concerning the pair.

On her Instagram stories, Stoermer shares a simple screenshot of CoSchedule’s dictionary definition of clickbait, which reads, “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.” It was Pop Hive that tweeted over the weekend that the pair got engaged in secret.

Throughout 2023, Holland and Zendaya have been getting to know each other even better, edging more into the public spotlight than they did a few years ago. But are they engaged? Stoermer denied the rumors this time last year, but have things changed?

Many fans might be disappointed to learn that Tom Holland and Zendaya are not engaged, nor do they seem desperate to be. It looks as if they’re taking things slow and enjoying one another’s company, which is all we can really expect from them. Maybe in the future, if it feels right, one of them will pop the question. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll respect that decision, too.