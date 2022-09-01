Are Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ dating?

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss officially threw out the rule book after being spotted in a passionate tongue war.

Amidst his divorce from his partner of 12 years Katie Maloney, Schwartz was caught locking lips with Lewis at Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding on Aug. 23, in which both were members of the bridal party, according to US Weekly.

Dating rumors are nothing new for Schwartz and Leviss who reportedly shared a kiss back in April at Coachella. However, Schwartz quickly debunked those rumors when he tweeted, “Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella.”

Nonetheless, the attractive pair have been the topic on everybody’s tongue. Especially since Leviss fanned the flames of romance when she told Shay in a private conversation, “I haven’t made out with Schwartz… yet,” according to People.

Apparently, it was only a matter of time before the pair sealed the deal with a kiss. But are they officially dating now, or was it just a one-time thing?

Are Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss officially dating now?

Following Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, Schwartz called the romantic evening a “stunner of a wedding” on Instagram. No photos of him and Leviss made the cut, but Page Six reported that they “100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding.” We have an idea what he found so stunning about it.

Thankfully, Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney was not present at the event, so she was not witness to any of the tongue war happening between her ex-husband and fellow costar Leviss. However, that didn’t stop her from being upset. According to Page Six, her ire was directed at the bride, Shay, for apparently encouraging Schwartz and Leviss to hook up.

Schwartz has not publicly commented on his public display of affection with Leviss, and nor has she. As both are fresh off of very serious relationships — Schwartz and Maloney ended their marriage in early March and Leviss calling off her engagement to James Kennedy in Dec. 2021 — it makes sense why the pair would want to let off some steam.

As of now, no official relationship has been reported, but in the event that things do become official, you can surely expect an update from us. One thing is certain — when Vanderpump Rules returns for a tenth season, some very juicy drama will unfold on screen.

While we wait for the new season to premiere, seasons one through nine of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.