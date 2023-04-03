As Amanda Bynes rings in 37, fans take a look back at her career

When the subject of discussion surrounds bad publicity and negative media coverage, Hollywood actress Amanda Bynes is placed under the same category as her fellow celebrity cohorts like Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears, who, over the years, have been deemed “controversial” for what has been termed as their “inappropriate behavior.”

This is especially true in the case of the former child actor, Bynes, whose legal troubles and mental health conditions earned a substantial portion of tabloid attention. As everyone is aware, things recently took a bad turn when the actress was reportedly spotted walking naked near Downtown Los Angeles. The incident was regarded as another episode of Bynes’ mental breakdown, and ever since, she has been placed on psychiatric hold under the strict supervision of the authorities.

While the incident has taken the form of an intriguing conversational topic, numerous fans, on the occasion of her birthday which falls on April 3, have pivoted away from the subject to revisit her filmography and past performances as a token of love and admiration for the legacy she left behind in the industry.

Yes, Bynes turned 37 today, and fans have come forward to pay tribute to her movies and phenomenal on-screen presence. A Reddit user going by the name u/JeanMorel has listed a group of eight movies in which, in their opinion, Bynes made her career-defining appearances.

The list includes some popular names such as She’s the Man, Hairspray, Sydney White, Living Proof, Big Fat Liar, and What a Girl Wants. The user ended the post by wishing the actress well during her troubled times, saying, “Happy birthday Amanda. Whether or not you ever make it back on screen, I truly wish you to be able to put your issues behind you and live a happy life.”

The post received a lot of responses, and almost all of them have good things to say about Bynes. One of the users, FloatingPencil, agreed with the list and proclaimed themselves as a fan, adding that Bynes’ recent episode is a reflection of courage and a way for her to reach out for help.

“I used to love her films. Really hope she can get some help and be happier in the future. But can we please give her some credit for that recent incident – she wasn’t ‘found’, this woman kept a handle on things well enough while coming down from a psychotic episode to seek help from someone and make the phone call herself. She must have been terrified, but she did that for herself. Let’s give her the credit for it – that’s impressive.”

Other users such as thirdbest3 recalled their experiences of watching Bynes’ iconic films such as She’s the Man and Love Wrecked.

“I didn’t know about the situation she’s in now, that’s really sad to hear. I rewatched She’s the Man the other day and it is really great (and she’s really great in it). One of the few films that is genuinely a laugh a minute. Also watched Lovewrecked recently and had a great time with it. It is clearly not the best on many levels but its silly enough to be pretty fun.”

Given her current condition, the chances of her gracing the screen any time soon are extremely low, but for now, let’s just hope she receives all the kind words her fans have to express to her to make the day more memorable.