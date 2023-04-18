As fans keep fishing for a Kang replacement, a powerhouse candidate done dirty by DC emerges

The Jonathan Majors situation over at Marvel keeps getting messier.

The next several Phases of the MCU were constructed around the 33-year-old’s Kang the Conqueror, and the groundwork has already been laid for Majors to dominate several future Marvel releases. With allegations of assault weighing Majors down, and his PR and management agency reportedly stepping back, the actor’s future in Disney’s superhero franchise is hazy. Many fans expect the role of Kang to be recast any day now, as the MCU protects itself from bad press. A number of alternate castings already litter the web, thanks to the suggestions of eager fans, but one offers up a particularly tantalizing opportunity.

One fan’s suggestion of Ray Fisher as Majors’ replacement inspired instant chatter, as viewers pondered whether Marvel holds the key to Fisher’s redemption. The Justice League actor was done thoroughly dirty by the DCEU, and his fans would love to see an alternate franchise give him the shot he truly deserves. Instead of pouring his heart and soul into a part, only to suffer abuse, backlash, and a heavily reduced role in the final product, Fisher could headline an entire arc of the MCU as its next Thanos-level threat.

If Marvel is going for a recast for Kang in the MCU, then hear me out… pic.twitter.com/yADH1SK3UA — Marc (@MarAbh999) April 14, 2023

It’s a thrilling possibility, particularly in the wake of the poor treatment Fisher got over at DC. Marvel’s biggest competitor already burned that particular bridge, and it would be poetic justice of sorts for Fisher to instead find his place among the far more successful ranks of MCU favorites.

While not everyone is on board with the idea, those who empathize with the treatment Fisher suffered during and after Justice League are delighted at the prospect of an MCU redemption. Kang is a challenging character and one that requires some serious range — considering his many, many variants — but most people think Fisher is easily up to the task.

Seems like a good idea. Rey can play off emotional beats and he has that star power. So I think he would be perfect — AKA (@GuyWhoConquers) April 14, 2023

U SEEING THE VISION! — Marc (@MarAbh999) April 14, 2023

There are still those who accuse Fisher of being a “crybaby” for calling out the treatment he suffered during production for Justice League, but they are few and far between. Far more people have seen how Fisher’s career has suffered, in the wake of Justice League drama, and want to see him get another chance. And, since he’s already familiar with the world of superhero cinema, he’s a stellar pick for the MCU’s next Kang.

It’s still unknown if Majors will actually be ousted from his role in the MCU, but fans are increasingly convinced that his days are numbered. Should he face a severed contract, Fisher fans are ready and willing to champion the actor’s ascension into one of the MCU’s most vital developing roles.