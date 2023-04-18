It’s common knowledge that actor Jonathan Majors is on the receiving end of massive public backlashes after allegations of physical assault were made against him last month.

Amidst all the controversies and public criticisms, a trail of events followed which severed the actor from Hollywood. As per Variety, Majors was dropped as a client by Entertainment 360, as well as being dismissed by his public relations manager last month.

Even though there are quite a lot of people who have come to Majors’ defense – which includes his lawyer, Priya Chaudhury – the entertainment industry might be done with him for good depending on the outcome. The question remains, what is going to be his future in MCU?

As we know, Majors has been a significant presence in the MCU after appearing as Kang the Conqueror in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, setting him up as the Multiverse Saga’s newest big bad.

Playing a powerful antagonist on a par with Thanos, fans are now interested to know what the Marvel’s take will be on this matter. Most importantly, whether Majors is going to be replaced and if yes, by whom.

With Kang, Majors has made a mark in the MCU but the question remains who’s going to take up the role of the formidable villain Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Sadly, the studio has maintained reticence on the subject of recasting a new actor as Kang which is taking Twitter by storm, and users have a lot to say on this matter.

Jonathan Majors has reportedly been dropped by his management and PR agency.



(https://t.co/NNPXw524aA) pic.twitter.com/7NOaB6fDhI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 18, 2023

There have reportedly been “zero conversations” about recasting Jonathan Majors as Kang in the MCU.



(Via: @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/1qZfUicOek — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 18, 2023

Jonathan Majors at the next meeting with Kevin Feige pic.twitter.com/JS8fsLEMMZ — Steven The Number One Father Gabriel Stan ⚖️ (@Gabriel_Aaron28) April 18, 2023

Who would you cast as Kang The Conqueror in the MCU in case Jonathan Majors gets fired? pic.twitter.com/Ih74EFmRpo — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 18, 2023

With the deluge of criticisms flowing, we will keep our eyes peeled for the MCU’s next decision.