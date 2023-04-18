Jonathan Majors dropped by talent manager after domestic violence charges

Matters are going from bad to worse for MCU and Creed III star Jonathan Majors. After being dropped by his PR representatives following his domestic abuse allegations, the actor’s talent management company Entertainment 360 has also cut ties, says Variety. While Majors and his legal representation continue to insist on the actors innocence, it would appear the entertainment industry at large is continuing to distance itself from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor.

Not even a day after the news broke, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhury asserted that they expect the charges to be dropped imminently. Chaudhury also shared a text message thread around to a number of publications which were supposed to prove Majors’ innocence in the matter, but the so-called evidence appears to be having the exact opposite effect.

The star was arrested in New York late last month, charged with assault and harassment in relation to a domestic dispute with a woman. In the wake of the arrest and allegations, Ezra Miller was naturally brought into the discourse surrounding the actor’s alleged misdeeds. It also didn’t take long for filmmakers to start speaking out about the actor’s true nature after the allegations came to light.

As the days roll by and entertainment industry representatives continue to cut ties with the actor, it’s looking likelier and likelier that we’ll be seeing a different actor playing Kang the Conqueror on the big screen by the time Avengers: The Kang Dynasty rolls around, and Marvel fans appear to have narrowed down who they would like to see in Majors’ place, should he be recast.