Filmmakers speak out on ‘sociopath’ Jonathan Majors and his ‘vicious, cruel, abusive’ nature following arrest

Up until yesterday, Jonathan Majors was riding the crest of a wave as one of the biggest breakout stars the industry has seen in years, with the actor flying high as the newest big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the antagonist of box office smash hit Creed III, all while his lead performance in Magazine Dreams has been generating extremely early awards season buzz.

However, after it emerged the 33 year-old had been arrested in New York City following allegations of assault against a woman, it didn’t take long for the floodgates to open. While Majors and his team have denied any wrongdoing and are vowing to clear his name in the wake of the headline-grabbing incident, filmmaker A.B. Allen revealed the Lovecraft Country alum was the unnamed figure behind a tweet that was initially posted back in February of this year.

Ding

Ding

Ding

Ding https://t.co/DG1MGwnXFK — A.B. Allen (@A_B_Allen) March 26, 2023

Allen then doubled down on their sentiment, expressing personal hopes that the wheels come off Majors’ entire career, but not before underlining that due to the potentially upsetting and inflammatory nature of the tweets, they won’t be diving any deeper into the matter for the time being.

The specifics of what *I* know unfortunately would still expose people who have been hurt and deserve to not become part of some larger media inquiry if they don't want to. So I'm not gonna get into the details. But now y'all know what his ~deal~ is, so. — A.B. Allen (@A_B_Allen) March 26, 2023

This is actually all happening much more quickly and catastrophically than I would’ve guessed but it’s a relief cause I can’t do another press tour of “smol bean jonathan majors” for Avengers 8 or whatever. Feels like it’s Over for him, fingers crossed. — A.B. Allen (@A_B_Allen) March 26, 2023

However, Allen’s explosive revelations were nothing compared to what Society Theatre co-founder and Broadway veteran Tim Nicolai had to say, even if the actor and director has since deleted his own posts, where he claimed that Majors is “a sociopath and abuser and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him. It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported.”

After being questioned as to why he too had remained silent, Nicolai offered that the story “ultimately needed a victim to come forward. It’s both simultaneously awful to know he is still doing this and also a relief that he may never get to again. A bunch of us are close with people (and sometimes multiple people) he has directly harmed. I don’t know if they will speak on it. It is completely their decision.”

Nicolai has since made his Twitter page private, no doubt due to the explosive nature of the since-deleted tweets, but he additionally noted that “Literally people [Majors] did this to are texting me right now. It’s not ‘I heard’.”

As of yet, neither Majors or his representatives have responded on the further accusations being leveled, but We Got This Covered has reached out for comment and will update accordingly.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website, or text “START” to 88788.