Attention, Chris Hemsworth! A skin cancer charity wants you to post nude on Bondi Beach this week

While Chris Hemsworth‘s latest cinematic output, Thor: Love and Thunder wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, his next venture, should he choose to accept it, might have considerably more eyes on it — posing nude on Bondi Beach for a photoshoot.

For context, Skin Check Champions, a charity dedicated to fighting skin cancer, has partnered with photographer Spencer Tunick to produce a large-scale photo shoot on the shores of Australia’s most famous beach. Per the charity’s website, it is aiming for over 2,500 participants, representing the number of Australians who lose their lives to skin cancer every year.

The one twist? Each and every participant will be completely naked.

While anyone is invited to participate, Tunick has his eye on one man in particular: Chris Hemsworth himself, who has supported the charity in the past.

As reported by 10 News, Tunick said that Hemsworth’s potential involvement could really help spread the message the charity is trying to amplify.

“If I was going to single out one celebrity whose participation could have a real impact … Chris is very comfortable getting his gear off for his art…”

Hemsworth bared all in Thor: Love and Thunder, putting his godly cheeks on the big screen for all to see. Now, when you compare the 2,500 participant goal of the photo shoot with the millions of people who’ve seen the fourth Thor installment, this should be a piece of cake. It’s also for charity! Are you going to deny stripping off for charity, Chris?!

Now, before you quickly rush to see how much flights to Sydney cost, nothing has been set in stone. Hemsworth is yet to respond publicly to his wishes, but we wouldn’t exactly put it past him to take part.

We’ll have to wait until Saturday, Nov. 26 to find out whether Thor does let his hammer fly for a Sydney sunrise. But, for now, you can see Hemsworth mostly clothed in his new Disney Plus series, Limitless.