Aubrey Plaza set to join the MCU in ‘WandaVision’ spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will now feature another Parks and Recreation star with Aubrey Plaza joining the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

WandaVision’s first spin-off will see Plaza reunite with Kathryn Hahn for some witch-based Marvel tomfoolery, with Variety reporting Coven of Chaos has added the dry comic to the cast. Following in tradition for any piece of Marvel casting news, little is known about who Plaza will play in the series but, per Deadline, she’ll play a villain to Kathryn Hahn’s… villain.

It looks to be a perfect bit of casting, with Plaza’s production company named Evil Hag. The official account for the production company confirmed the casting, which also could mean Evil Hag will work on the series alongside Marvel. Coven of Chaos has also recently added Heartstopper’s Joe Locke to the cast, as well as seeing Emma Caulfield Ford return from WandaVision.

Very few details are confirmed for Agatha Harkness’s spin-off, but Jac Schaefer who executive produced WandaVision will return as writer and producer. The announcement of Plaza and casting for Coven of Chaos is interestingly timed after reports of a Vision spin-off series titled Vision Quest also in development.

Coven of Chaos has been described as a dark comedy, with Hahn set to reprise the role in movies beyond the solo series. Plaza will become the third Parks and Recreation cast member to join the MCU following her on-screen husband Chris Pratt and Hahn.

No release window has been confirmed for Agatha: Coven of Chaos.