Aw, Piers Morgan took time out of his incredibly busy schedule to share a shirtless Cristiano Ronaldo being ripped on Christmas

It’s Christmastime, known as the season for spreading cheer and good will to all humankind. And yet here I am, on Christmas Eve, reading tweets from Piers Morgan – to be fair, it isn’t his usual moanings that we’re used to seeing.

Recommended Videos

While he may have spent a majority of the year being an old misery-guts, criticizing and pearl-clutching and body-shaming his way into our feeds, it doesn’t mean he can’t turn things around for the end of the year, A Christmas Carol style. Instead of his usual bitter ramblings, the Grand Grouch decided to share a picture of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, complimenting his physique and actually wishing him a merry Christmas.

Very very similar to my own abs (see pinned tweet) – Merry Christmas, Cristiano! https://t.co/uljLLxFNUx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 24, 2024

Responding to the Footballer’s tweet, the King of Complaining actually made what can only be interpreted as a self-deprecating joke referring to his own abs, and while this may not seem like a big deal for those not familiar with Morgan, this is practically a Christmas miracle. It’s not very often we see Morgan showing any sort of self awareness, and on top of that, he’s spreading positivity and well wishes to people.

Was he visited by three ghosts last night? Or maybe he’s cracked open the Christmas wine a day early. Usually he’s much better at spreading ill feelings and divisive tweets, but he’s evidently feeling a bit more merry. Anyways, a win is a win, Morgan has clearly decided to drop his usual smug but indignant pompousness in favor of some holiday cheer.

But what’s so special about Ronaldo?

Aside from being considered one of the greatest football players of all time, with numerous accolades under his belt, why is he the only person Piers Morgan has taken the time to publicly wish a merry Christmas to? Do these two have a secret friendship that none of us know about? That doesn’t appear to be the case, but Morgan has interviewed the world famous footballer a few times, and he has shared exclusive news with the journalist in the past.

If you ask me though, it all comes down to a single interaction which happens to be the pinned tweet on Morgan’s X profile. In a short clip from five years ago, Ronaldo can be seen telling Piers he has good abdominals.

It seems five years later and he still hasn’t forgotten, bringing it up again for no apparent reason. I’m starting to wonder if Piers really was making a self-deprecating joke about his physique, or if he actually believed Ronaldo’s compliment (Piers can be quite delusional sometimes). Whatever, I’m just glad he’s stopped preaching that Luigi Mangione is a terrible person, and that everyone who supports him is equally bad.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy