‘Just endless word salad bilge’: For some reason, Piers Morgan still foolishly believes his opinion of Kamala Harris matters

Piers Morgan can’t get his foot out of his mouth. With bad take after bad take, you’d think he’d take a breather, but nope. This time, he’s once again taking aim and targeting Kamala Harris, who, truthfully, couldn’t be bothered by his existence.

Recommended Videos

Contrary to what many have believed, Morgan is not a U.S. citizen, but he has been especially interested in the upcoming elections. After declaring his support for former president Donald Trump, he has continued to deliver his unsolicited opinions to Vice President Harris. It’s not like he can vote anyway, so could this be yet another attempt to stir up drama? Evidently, because with Morgan, controversy equals clicks.

Morgan’s latest bad take, explained

The more interviews Kamala Harris does, the weaker a presidential candidate she seems. Just endless word salad bilge. Democrats must be kicking themselves they didn’t have a proper contest to replace Biden. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 8, 2024

Morgan remains dedicated to airing unsolicited opinions, that much has been proven, and his latest take on Harris and the upcoming elections proves this once again. Morgan took to X to comment on V.P. Harris’ alleged bad interview. He wrote: “The more interviews Kamala Harris does, the weaker a presidential candidate she seems. Just endless word salad bilge. Democrats must be kicking themselves they didn’t have a proper contest to replace Biden.”

Many of the comments expressed their exhaustion with Morgan’s unfounded takes and opinions, especially considering how the phrase “endless word salad bilge” is the perfect descriptor for most of what he spills. Many were also quick to point out that Morgan himself had commented that Harris performed well in the presidential debate against Trump, only to now claim that she isn’t well-spoken. Pick a side, Piers!

Harris has been on a bit of a press run, and contrary to what Morgan thinks, her recent interviews have actually endeared her more to the public. The presidential nominee has appeared in a few popular interviews lately such as WIRED’s The Web’s Most Searched Questions interview, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. There’s been a lot of positive support for Harris, as well as comments on how much these interviews humanize her and endear them towards her. The truth is, right now, Harris is more popular than ever.

When will he ever get it right?

Piers Morgan issues a public apology after Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s lawyers reached out over allegations made by Jaguar Wright on his show. https://t.co/87OtndsdoW — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2024

Unfortunately, the truth has never been enough to prevent Morgan from taking the opposing side. Nonetheless, he recently hit a snag in the road, as had to recently swallow his pride and issue a public apology to Beyonce and Jay-Z after platforming Jaguar Wright, who proceeded to slander the couple. After the Carters threatened legal action against him, Morgan was quick to tuck his tail between his legs, and this textbook cowardly behavior has been called out many times.

It’s unlikely that Morgan will leave the Harris administration alone, but one thing’s for sure: He continues to prove how easy it is to make a career out of uneducated and unfounded reactionary takes, and the internet is growing sick of him. You’d think that he’d direct his attention towards much of British politics, where his vote actually matters. But no, Piers would rather give platforms to clout-chasing personalities, body shame talented actresses, and scrutinize Meghan Markle’s every move.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy