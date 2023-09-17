What was Billy Miller’s cause of death?

Actor Billy Miller, best known for his work as Billy Abbott on CBS’ The Young and the Restless and Drew Cain on ABC’s General Hospital (from 2014-19), has died in Austin, Texas. He was 43 years old and would have turned 44 today. Even though the three-time Daytime Emmy-winning actor has been missing from our TV screens for quite some time, he is still fondly remembered for his many memorable roles.

Miller was originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, but grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, where he spent extended time in the hospital, battling a rare condition called Tarsal Coalition, which affects ankle cartilage. Always inclined towards a career acting, Miller found his way into the world of television via All My Children as Richie Novak in 2007, but it was The Young and the Restless‘ Billy Abbott that became his big break.

He joined the cast of General Hospital in 2014 and was a series regular until 2019, post which he took a role on the show Suits for five episodes. He has a variety of credits, on shows such as NCIS and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He also did film work, appearing in Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper.

How did Billy Miller die?

Photo by Jordan Strauss/WireImage

No official cause of death has been reported. Journalist Michael Fairman, who broke the news, shared that Miller’s passing was also confirmed by The Belmont, a Los Angeles-area restaurant where Miller was a part-owner. Currently, no other details have been confirmed about his death. Fairman also highlighted information from Miller’s management, who has mentioned that Miller “was struggling with manic depression when he died.”

The actor is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson, and niece Charley. The Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children will receive any donations that are made in Miller’s honor and memory, as established by his management.

But even though no official reason for Miller’s sudden death has been provided, speculations are being made to figure it out.

Did Billy Miller suffer from PSP? What is progressive supranuclear palsy?

At the moment, rumors are circulating, claiming that Miller’s publicist has revealed the actor suffered from a stroke as a result of progressive supranuclear palsy. As described by Mayo Clinic, PSP is an uncommon brain disorder that can create major issues with basic functions such as walking, balance, and swallowing. Progressive supranuclear palsy — which happens when cells in areas of the brain responsible for controlling coordination, movement, and thinking start deteriorating — is known for getting worse as time passes and leading to complications (such as pneumonia) that can prove to be deadly.

While curing the condition is not an option currently, those suffering from the condition can live with PSP by easing the intensity of its symptoms with several treatment and therapy options.

But it is important to note that links between Miller’s death and progressive supranuclear palsy are just rumors, and no official statement regarding the same has been made.