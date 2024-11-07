Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and more react to Kamala Harris’ devastating election loss

The world is still reeling from the United States election results, which saw Donald Trump secure an unprecedented victory over his democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

We all knew it was possible he would win, but few people expected the country to back a man who’s shown us, time and again, how little he cares about American citizens. This is a man who cares far more about optics, money, and power than he does his own countrymen, and we’re headed into another four years of blistering anxiety with him at the helm.

Two separate elections have positioned Trump against a far more qualified, electable, and capable woman, and two separate elections have seen America’s true colors shine through. Both Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris — seasoned professionals with plenty of flaws but even more strengths — were defeated by Trump, proving that, try as we might, this nation is not ready for a female president. They can say it’s not sexism all they want, but when America is more willing to vote for a felon than a female, the truth couldn’t be more clear.

As Americans and our neighbors abroad reel from the results of the 2024 election, the politicians who worked so hard to get Harris elected are likewise reacting to the stark realization that America is even more divided than we realized. Hugely impactful figures from former President Barack Obama to Senator Bernie Sanders are stepping up to deliver vital lifelines to a country in need, and commiserating with the downtrodden masses scalded by yet another brutal election.

Among the first to comment was Sanders, one of Congress’ most vocal members and a deeply respected pillar of U.S. politics. At right around 3pm on Wednesday, Nov. 6 the 83-year-old took to social media to share his thoughts on the election, and in classic Sanders style, he didn’t mince words.

While other politicians are delivering messages of hope in hardship, Sanders is blasting the Democrat party for failing its followers. His statement is a lengthy condemnation of the state of American politics, and a clear dismissal of his own party’s worst qualities. “While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change,” he wrote. “And they’re right.”

Sanders’ statement was followed, just a few hours later, by a sudden influx from major Democratic figures. Barack and Michelle Obama’s messaging was far more optimistic than that of Sanders, and leaned heavily on closing the broadening gap between American citizens. “Progress requires us to extend good faith and grace — even to people with whom we deeply disagree,” the statement reads, in part. “That’s how we’ve come this far, and that’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free.”

The Obamas were joined soon after by current President Joe Biden, who delivered a heartfelt message to his vice president and the team that worked so hard to get her elected. He gushed over the hard work Harris put into her campaign, and promised Americans that “she will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future.”

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi likewise praised Harris for a great campaign, and emphasized that “the peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of our democracy. After every election, we all have a responsibility to come together and find common ground,” in a vital reminder that, unlike Trump and his MAGA minions, Democrats will not make any attempts to overthrow the government, no matter how disappointed we are.

Among the most highly-anticipated responses came from Bill and (more importantly) Hillary Clinton, who knows all too well the pain Harris, and her supporters, are feeling right now. In a brief message, the Clintons reminded voters that “America is bigger than the results of any one election,” and emphasized that we must come together for the future of the country.

Senator Elizabeth Warren broke the mold with her response, which saw the outspoken politician deliver her comments via video. Across nearly four minutes, the 75-year-old encouraged voters to keep fighting, and emphasized how hard it can be to maintain momentum after such a devastating loss.

Each and every response from respected politicians underlines the feelings many Americans are still reeling from, but they also serve as a balm on our scalded souls. As we look to an uncertain and frightening future, it’s an inspiring thing to know we have such hardworking, compassionate, and capable people on our side.

