‘They say we get the leaders we deserve’: Mark Hamill makes his disappointment over Donald Trump’s election victory clear

It’s no secret that Mark Hamill supported Kamala Harris’ bid to become the president of the United States in the 2024 election. However, a potential recount withstanding, it appears the Democratic Party candidate has lost out to the Republican Party’s Donald Trump, who looks set to embark on a second term as commander-in-chief in 2025.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, Hamill is disappointed. The Star Wars actor has regularly used his X account throughout the election campaign to express his dislike of Trump, taking every opportunity to attempt to persuade people to vote for Harris — and he’s taken to the popular social media platform to express his opinion now that the results are in.

They say we get the leaders we deserve.



Either that has just been disproven, or this is not the America we all thought we were living in. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 6, 2024

A bitterly disappointed Hamill wrote, “They say we get the leaders we deserve. Either that has just been disproven, or this is not the America we all thought we were living in.” His post garnered a significant response from X users on both sides of the political spectrum, with a mixed bag of gloating and vitriolic bile from MAGA cultists and support from those with the same views as the actor.

How did X react?

You're pathetic.



Donald Trump is an American hero.



He's a bigger movie star than you ever were.



Deal with it. — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) November 6, 2024

You’ve heard of bad losers (and, in the interest of fairness, we should point out there have undoubtedly been plenty of those in the wake of Kamala Harris’ defeat), but have you heard of bad winners? Well, it’s fair to say there were plenty of those replying to Mark Hamill’s post.

Despite their victory, Donald Trump’s supporters opted against simply celebrating their orange leader’s re-election and instead chose to insult Hamill rudely. Thankfully, as usual, the voice of the Joker shrugged off the abuse by taking the mature and moral high ground by ignoring it.

Maybe it’s just that Mark Hamill is completely ignorant because he STILL doesn’t realize that legacy media is all lies — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 6, 2024

How badly are you sobbing as you type this?

Big mouth loser. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) November 6, 2024

No. You don't deserve him. You deserve the shit show that would have happened if Harris had won.



Your rants have ruined the Star Wars movies for millions of people.



Bravo. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 7, 2024

Others suggested Hamill should consider leaving the country now that someone he dislikes so profusely is back at its helm, perhaps confusing him with the many celebrities who’ve said they couldn’t live in an America led by Trump.

No it's America. The people have spoken. And I have voted. You know where the exit is. — Dr. Pika (@DrPikachu69) November 6, 2024

when are you leaving? — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🧠 🪱 (@JennyChachan) November 6, 2024

Are you leaving the country? if so can we get it in writing this time? — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) November 6, 2024

America won. You’re free to leave — aka (@akafacehots) November 7, 2024

Some chose to tell Hamill to look on the bright side and that he’d come to appreciate having Trump as president (as if he didn’t know better from the last time that happened). Heck, at least they weren’t rude about it for a change.

Don’t worry, Mark we the people voted for the man who’s going to save this country not just for us but for everyone.



You can thank us one day — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) November 6, 2024

The American people decided that we’d had enough of the Harris/Biden anti-America Marxist regime, so we decided to make a change.



Your life is about to get way better Mark. You’re Welcome! — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) November 6, 2024

Honest question: did your life get much worse in 2016-2020? Did it improve markedly in 2020-2024? — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, some people were right there with Hamill, shocked, disappointed, and deflated that the twice-indicted literal convicted felon with a history of lying, infidelity, and sexual misconduct had been democratically chosen as their next president. They offered the actor their support and shared their opinions with him.

We’re in the Upside Down. None of this makes sense. Literally none of it makes sense. I feel so lost. Like I don’t belong here. With these people. — 🦋𝓢𝓾𝓮 𝓩 🦋 (@IamButterflySue) November 6, 2024

Couldn’t have said it better myself. Truly a sad day in America and in American history. — Vic 🤍 TORTURED POET 🤍 (@getawaycarvic) November 6, 2024

Mark, as a disabled Veteran, who fought for my country, I do not recognize it anymore! This is not the country I fought for, nor the country my Grandfathers fought for in WWII! My Grandfathers fought against fascism, tyranny, and oppression, but America now wants such. I will… — Commander (@BECommander11) November 6, 2024

While MAGA celebrates its victory, the rest of America must accept that a man they neither admire nor trust will be doing many things that aren’t in their best interests and don’t line with their views over the next four years. That is, of course, unless the touted recount takes place and unearths a different result — after all, MAGA did plenty of whining about election tampering and demanded recounts relentlessly when they lost last time out.

