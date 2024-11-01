Latest Political Tea: Mark Hamill tells Trump to go ‘Force’ himself as Aubrey Plaza rips MAGA moron a new one

Pumpkin spice Palpatine has another shot at the White House in less than a week, folks. It’s a terrifying thought, and in between binge drinking and unceasing stress dreams, American voters can’t seem to shake the looming sense of doom.

That’s not helped along by the harebrained harem riding Donald Trump’s coattails to the polls, all of whom seemingly tossed out their last shred of human decency a good while back. Between horrific comments delivered at a ghastly rally that brought back 1940s vibes and the slew of celebrities rushing to endorse Kamala Harris, the Trump camp is starting to sweat — but this thing is far from over. The true horror is set to hit five days after Halloween, when our country’s future is decided on November 5.

Mark Hamill tells Donald Trump to go ‘Force’ himself while reminding him that ‘your ability to speak does not make you intelligent’

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mark Hamill has been a vocal Trump critic for years now, but he’s ramping up his efforts to truly heroic levels as the election inches closer. Over the last week, he delivered several savage clapbacks to those classic brainless takes we’ve come to expect from Velveeta Voldemort, but it was his response to two that really caught people’s attention. In the first, he pushed back on the spineless slimeball’s designs to reverse two centuries of progress, aptly pointing out that Trump accidentally told on himself with those desires to dredge up the 18th century. “FINALLY, he reveals the last time he thought America was actually great,” the celebrated actor wrote. “When slavery was legal & women couldn’t vote.”

That came just one day after Hamill’s last sizzling spur, which came about after Trump and his favorite bigots denigrated Puerto Rico countless times in the same campaign appearance. Hamill was kind enough to share a scathing side-by-side comparison of the bonafide buffoon’s comments about Puerto Rico against those of his opponent and catastrophically cooked the Trump camp in the process. His overarching message to Dump and the MAGAs? “Go Force yourself.“

The Vacuous Villain says the quiet part out loud with brazenly bigoted rally ‘joke’

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump is, and has likely always been, a blatant bigot. For years, he worked to glaze over and ignore past comments that exposed all 206 racist bones in his body, but he’s not shying away from the xenophobia anymore. The 78-year-old toddler went all-in at his Nazi-themed Madison Square Garden rally, even cracking a so-called “joke” that underlined the man’s true, rotten core a little bit more. “These lights are so bright in my eyes that I can’t see too many people out there,” Trump said in a clip shared by TikTok account KamalaHQ. “But, uh…I can only see the Black ones, I can’t see any white ones. That’s how far I’ve come.” This prompted an immediate response from the Harris camp, and worked to underline — for the 10,000th time — just how low the Trump camp will stoop.

To sip the rest of this week’s tea, which includes an outraged Aubrey Plaza and another tremendous tantrum from toddler Trump, be sure to sign up for WGTC’s They Said What?! Newsletter.

