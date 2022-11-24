Bebe Rexha's NFL Thanksgiving half-time show has given us our first 2022 holiday season meme

Thanksgiving is here, which means the festive season is officially upon us. Fittingly, it has also seen the first meme of the holidays season thanks to Bebe Rexha’s halftime show.

Performing at an NFL halftime show between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills which saw the latter win, Rexha was booed by those in attendance. The reason why seemed a mystery to those only following the drama from the internet, but turns out her platform she was performing wasn’t even visible for people in the stadium.

Always a positive start to have your audience completely unable to see you, because that is why people go to concerts and performances in the first place. To not see the people on stage.

did bebe rexha just get boo’d at the thanksgiving halftime show — vi (@vioblet) November 24, 2022

Bebe Rexha was getting boo’d here in Detroit for not even being visible from the crowd during her performance. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/kKKlmzYhwR — NoShaveDave (@NoShaveDaveee) November 24, 2022

whole stadium boo’ing bebe rexha after that halftime show lololol — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) November 24, 2022

The slow journey of discovering has been an excellent one, with her performance itself for those who could see it also resulting in memes. Spinning the camera around during people’s Thanksgiving meals probably isn’t the best idea, so get your sick bags ready. There’s been a heap of comments around getting vertigo from her performance, and frankly it’s hard to deny.

Bebe Rexha leaving Detroit after getting boo'd but their team lost. pic.twitter.com/TaNU1Q4xsC — Nurd.Casual: Driver in Training (@Only_Tony_) November 24, 2022

Watched my grandpa throw up on his rug watching Bebe Rexha at halftime bc the camera kept spinning around — sandwich fan (@ma10productions) November 24, 2022

I really enjoyed my Thanksgiving meal. It’s a shame I puked it up after being put in a spin cycle by Bebe Rexha. pic.twitter.com/WAnRwBw7Va — Burner Fantasy Football (@BurnerFantasyFB) November 24, 2022

Typically in filmmaking, spinning a camera around is used to signify the entering of a new stage or a massive shift in the story. Essentially showing everything you knew before is now being challenged. Which does seem fitting for Rexha’s performance, because everything you knew before about holding food in is now gone.

If you watched the bebe rexha halftime show and now suffer from vertigo, you may be entitled to compensation — paulie (@paulkendrickfey) November 24, 2022

me trying to watch that bebe rexha halftime show pic.twitter.com/iEd4An08FF — Bobby Bonilla (@LPOTLmemes) November 24, 2022

We’re all now waiting for the lawsuit against Rexha for the immense damage to esophagi caused by the performance. Join now and get a free set of steak knives.

If you watched Bebe Rexha’s #HalfTimeShow you can join a class action lawsuit. If you suffer from nausea, vertigo or unconsciousness you may be entitled to a huge settlement. — I’m NotDevinsMom Moron (@NotDevinsMom) November 24, 2022

There’s still a solid five weeks before festive season really hits its stride, so we greatly appreciate Rexha’s efforts at trendsetting with her vomit-inducing performance.