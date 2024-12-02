‘Being a parent is everything’: Angelina Jolie throws major shade at ex Brad Pitt amid long-standing custody battle

Angelina Jolie isn’t holding back when it comes to her priorities, and she’s made it clear that her children top the list — something her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, apparently can’t relate to.

Recommended Videos

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the actress, 49, spoke candidly about motherhood while promoting her new film, Maria, leaving little doubt about where she stands amid her bitter custody battle with the 60-year-old actor.

In her new movie, which is arriving on Netflix on Dec. 11, Jolie portrays the titular role of Maria Callas, who suffers from loneliness and isolation. While discussing this aspect of the story, the mother of six could not help but compare it to her situation, albeit in a positive way.

“I don’t feel that because I have family. Maria didn’t have a family, so her work was everything. My work is not everything. Being a parent is everything,” Jolie said, seemingly throwing a major shade at Pitt, who is estranged from their kids. “[I am] grateful this film gave me a time to stop and learn and listen and appreciate,” she added.

Angelina Jolie with her kids Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara at the Eternals World Première.



October 18, 2021. pic.twitter.com/MoEb2R5GUT — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) October 19, 2021

The Academy Award-winning actress shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with Pitt. While the former couple officially filed for divorce in 2016 — just two years after their star-studded wedding — they’ve remained entangled in legal disputes over their French vineyard, Château Miraval, other assets, and their children.

Jolie’s eyebrow-raising comments come just weeks after a rare joint red-carpet appearance with her son Knox at the 2024 Governors Awards in Hollywood. The 16-year-old, sporting a striking resemblance to his famous mom, turned heads in a classic tuxedo on the red carpet.

The joint appearance between the mother and son reportedly didn’t sit well with Pitt. According to a source, Pitt saw it as a calculated move. “Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angeline at the Governors Awards,” the insider claimed, adding that the actor felt like Jolie paraded Knox in front of the Hollywood press to push his buttons.”

Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie brought son Knox to Governors Awards to ‘push his buttons’ https://t.co/S2gP2SfJ2L pic.twitter.com/m2BUKlsYCl — Page Six (@PageSix) November 20, 2024

But Jolie seemed unfazed by Pitt’s grievances. During a subsequent interview on Good Morning America, she doubled down on her devotion to their children, calling motherhood her greatest joy.

When Michael Strahan asked if there was anything in her life comparable to Callas’ passion for singing, Jolie responded without hesitation: “Motherhood.” Flashing a warm smile, she added, “It’s my happiness. You can take everything from me… nothing else matters.”

The cracks in Jolie and Pitt’s fractured family dynamic have only deepened over the years. Pitt has only been granted visitation rights with the younger children, while Jolie retains primary custody — a status quo she’s fighting to maintain.

Adding fuel to the fire, Pitt’s estrangement from his kids has purportedly extended to his parents, who reportedly have had minimal contact with their grandchildren in recent years. A source told People that the children “haven’t spent extensive time” with their grandparents in over five years, though they continue to send birthday and holiday cards.

However, another insider insisted Jolie isn’t to blame, saying, “Angelina has not blocked any communications or relationships; rather she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents.”

The former power couple is gearing up for their high-stakes trial over Château Miraval next year. On the other hand, the next trial date for their custody battle has not been set. But based on Jolie’s latest statements about her kids, it’s clear that she’s determined to remain the steady force in their lives.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy