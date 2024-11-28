What is going on? Angelina Jolie’s younger kids Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne becoming too public after mom pleads with Brad Pitt to back off

Angelina Jolie’s kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt no longer mind the media attention being given to them despite the highly publicized divorce battle of their parents. They now step out freely on their own and don’t pay attention to the paparazzi following them, as though they have gotten used to the publicity that comes with being celebrity kids.

On Monday, the exes’ eldest biological child, Shiloh, was photographed while out and about in Los Angeles, Calif., with a friend. Photos released by the Daily Mail show the 18-year-old laughing and chatting with her pal, identified as Keoni Rose, who is reportedly a fellow member of the dance studio she’s currently attending.

Angelina Jolie's lookalike daughter Shiloh, 18, pictured in high spirits with her female dancer pal in LA https://t.co/l9r7cCx6mi pic.twitter.com/OR04NluRBX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 26, 2024

The pair were spotted giggling in the parking lot while carrying their bags before they entered the studio to learn a new choreography. Dressed in a black graphic sweatshirt, Puma sweatpants, and sneakers, Shiloh looked very happy as she exchanged laughs with Rose the entire time they were conversing. Jolie’s daughter looked so much like her mini-me, especially when she donned short hair for her 1995 movie Hackers.

It seems Shiloh and Rose share a very close friendship since they were also snapped together in the same parking lot last week. At the time, Rose sat atop a parked car while engaging in a seemingly deep conversation with Shiloh, who just stood near the vehicle, which they used as a makeshift table for their lunch. At one point, Rose touched Shiloh’s face in the middle of their chat, according to Hola!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, look just like their famous parents on LA outing https://t.co/ZTQUF37uZc pic.twitter.com/qkcD9W69hG — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Jolie and Pitt’s twins, Knox and Vivienne, 16, also stepped out recently in the City of Angels to grab some groceries. The two looked very much like their famous parents during their outing, with Knox strongly resembling his mom despite his shaved head, and Vivienne looking like their dad, even with her long hair.

Angelina Jolie's son Knox looks like a young Brad Pitt as they appear together at the Governors Awards 2024. pic.twitter.com/HD6esVYaPw — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 18, 2024

Photos of the sighting shared by the Daily Mail show the siblings walking side by side while making their way to a grocery store. Knox had on a green top, gray shorts, and white Nike trainers. Vivienne also dressed casually, wearing a powder blue sweater, denim jeans, and a black and white pair of shoes.

The twins’ casual demeanor as they crossed the street and grabbed a cart suggests that it was not the first time for them to take a trip to the store to purchase grocery items on their own. They also did not mind carrying the grocery bags as they walked home after buying what they needed.

Angelina Jolie with her children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox at UK Gala Screening in London.



October 27, 2021. pic.twitter.com/y8SGGAznee — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) October 28, 2021

Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne’s sightings come less than two weeks after their mom, Jolie, revealed in an interview with Good Morning America that her kids are “extremely private” and that “none of [her] children want to be in front of the camera.”

In the same interview, Jolie seemingly pleaded with her ex to back off and leave their children in peace amid their long-standing custody battle. “[They are] my happiness. You can take everything from me… I could — nothing else matters,” the actress said after revealing that she’s most passionate about “motherhood.”

Angelina Jolie and the kids. We love a PARENT who is PRESENT in the lives of her children pic.twitter.com/Is2r9QMHG1 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 29, 2024

Aside from Shiloh and the twins, Jolie and Pitt are also parents to three adopted children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19. The former power couple filed for divorce in 2016, but they are still far from resolving their disputes over custody and finances, among other issues.

