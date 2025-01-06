‘Being with Elphaba and being in my wheelchair’: Forget the awards, little Nessarose stole the show at the Golden Globes red carpet

Move over veterans, a new favorite has emerged on the Golden Globes red carpet, and she’s as cute as a button! Cesily Collette Taylor, who plays young Nessarose in the Wicked movie, completely stole the spotlight at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes.

While the awards themselves are meant to honor Hollywood’s best, it was Cesily’s charm, cuteness, and enthusiasm that had everyone buzzing. She was just happy to be there! The adorable actress looked like a superstar-in-the-making in her polka dot, puffy sleeve dress. Adding to the cuteness overload were her fabulous curls and the unmistakable joy she radiated. She was a true red-carpet natural.

For her first big Hollywood event since stealing hearts at the Wicked premiere, Cesily nailed it, accessorizing her look with the essentials for a night to remember. The internet quickly agreed: this little Nessarose was definitely the queen of the night.

Behind the scenes with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

“being with elphaba and being in my wheelchair” 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/pyu9zGoodb — َ (@ungodlywests) January 6, 2025

Chatting with ET’s Nischelle Turner, Cesily couldn’t hide her excitement about working alongside her co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. She shared: “I saw Ariana and Cynthia in the movie, and I thought they were great. Ariana was a great singer and they made me happy.”

Her admiration for her cast mates was genuine and refreshing, giving fans a glimpse into her delightful personality. But what truly stole the show was when she was asked by Drew Afualo about her favorite part of filming Wicked. Cesily’s answer was as straightforward as possible: “Being with Elphaba and being in my wheelchair.”

The young actress’s enthusiasm for her role and her character’s journey shows just how much she’s embraced this opportunity. Of course, it wasn’t just the industry insiders who fell for Cesily’s charm. Videos of her Golden Globes appearance have gone viral, and social media has been filled with an outpouring of love and support. One fan summed it up perfectly: “I want the WORLD for this baby and NOTHING less, and she better get everything she wants.” Another gushed, “Her voice is the cutest; she’s just so fabulous.”

A role that’s placed her in the spotlight

In Wicked, Cesily plays young Nessarose, the younger version of Marissa Bode’s character. While the adult Nessarose is a layered and emotional role, Cesily brought innocence and depth to the younger version, making it clear she’s a star in the making. Her performance has been a hit with fans and critics alike, who’ve praised her ability to connect with audiences in such a heartfelt way. Even Hollywood heavyweights have taken notice of Cesily’s talent. None other than Jamie Foxx stopped her during her red-carpet interview to gush over her performance. “You were amazing in that movie,” he told her, leaving the young actress beaming. With an endorsement like that, it’s safe to say Cesily’s future in Hollywood looks bright.

It’s not every day that a newcomer, especially one as young as Cesily, makes such an impact at a major Hollywood event. But from her enchanting performance in Wicked to her show-stealing awards season debut, Cesily has proven she’s no ordinary starlet. She’s a bright light, bringing joy, authenticity, and talent wherever she goes. As the world continues to fall in love with Cesily, it’s clear she’s just getting started.

