‘Better late than never’: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star arrested for domestic violence, says he’s making ‘meaningful changes’ in life

With the barrage of celebrity scandals we’ve seen this year, it’s hard to be shocked anymore. What’s truly surprising, though, is when a star takes accountability rather than turning their troubles into drawn-out courtroom sagas. In a rare move, Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, who was arrested last week on suspicion of domestic violence, broke the mold by vowing to confront his issues head-on and by “making meaningful changes.”

Opening up about the ordeal that occurred on Dec. 10, Kennedy took to his Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and spoke for the first time about his arrest. Instead of playing the blame game we’re so used to seeing in Hollywood, Kennedy shocked fans by owning up to his behavior and promised to come out a better person on the other end of this challenging time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

“I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me.”

The fateful incident occurred on the night of Dec. 10 after Burbank Police were dispatched to a residence regarding an argument between a man and a woman at around 11:30pm. After the police reached the location, the man was identified as Kennedy and was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released after posting bail, and by that point, the news had already spread like wildfire, with people speculating if the woman involved was his girlfriend Ally Lewber, with whom he was seen in public that very night at Kathy Hilton’s (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) house.

The identity of the woman has not been revealed by the police department yet; however, when one of Kennedy’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Lala Kent, was asked about the incident during her Amazon livestream on Dec. 19, she revealed that she had “spoken with Ally, ” per People. She continued: “I checked in on her and she wrote me a text back and that’s all I’m really gonna share on that topic.”

Kent later said during the stream, “When something happens in someone else’s relationship, you first and foremost want to make sure like, ‘Hey, how are you doing, are you okay? I’m here if you need me.'”

While this statement could imply a connection to the incident, it’s also possible that Kent was simply checking in on Lewber’s well-being, regardless of her involvement because, well, she’s the girlfriend. According to police reports, the woman Kennedy reportedly assaulted told authorities that her boyfriend lifted her and threw her to the ground. Kennedy’s attorneys have maintained that “there were no injuries involved” (via People).

So, if the woman was Lewber, we might be in for another nasty breakup before the end of the year. But on the brighter side, let’s hope that Kennedy is true to his words and becomes a better person in the coming new year. As one X user puts it, “Better late than never, right?”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website, or text “START” to 88788.



