‘Vanderpump Rules’: James Kennedy and Ally Lewber’s relationship timeline explored following arrest

Keeping up with the relationships on Vanderpump Rules is almost as hard as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but who can resist the shallow Bravo reality TV drama?

Recommended Videos

And with the season 10 reunion confirming James Kennedy began dating new beau Ally Lewber just six months after his split from his ex-fiancée Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, we’re wondering what exactly happened in this zero-to-60 relationship. Unfortunately, it could potentially end in tears following a Dec. 12, 2024, arrest.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber’s relationship history

The beginning of the end for Raquel and James was their engagement in 2021. They couldn’t reach the finish line, and separated by the end of the year. This opened the door for James and Ally to start dating in 2022. This factoid was revealed on Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent’s podcast Give Them Lala. They first crossed paths at a gig for Tom Sandoval‘s cover band.

By March 2022 they were Instagram-official (the most romantic of social media platforms, apparently). They then appeared as a couple at public events, such as the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On Aug. 16, 2024, they proved they were still going steady by releasing a song together that they co-wrote. Ally does the vocals in “A Love Song,” which talks about being on Vanderpump Rules. “And we’re on a show that shows our life,” she sings, “and people love to watch us fight.”

Ally Lewber’s jobs and how she adapted to Pump Rules

Their fates were somewhat destined to meet, thanks to Ally’s stint in The Valley cast and her Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment Industry Studies. Her background mostly consists of PR and TV production, according to her LinkedIn.

Now, ComingSoon reports she is a front desk receptionist at Soho House & Co., which is a “club for creatives.” On her website, she describes herself as “a spiritual astrologer, model, and entertainment industry professional.”

The site adds, “Ally is devoted to empowering her clients through natal astrology, offering insights into their personal birth charts and planetary alignments to help promote a deeper sense of self-love and acceptance.”

It’s a shame she didn’t do readings for the Vanderpump Rules cast’s star signs in season 11, in which she appeared as James’ girlfriend, but we sincerely hope she can forge her own path separate from him, should the domestic violence allegations prove true.

James Kennedy’s arrest

The Pump Rules world was already undergoing massive changes, with the reality show opting to come back as a reboot instead of a traditional 12th season — Lisa Vanderpump, the only survivor of the bloodbath. James and Ally were to be on their own, with only James’ DJ sets and Ally’s star sign readings to sustain them.

That’s when, on Dec. 12, James was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence. TMZ reported that he was arrested on one charge after attending a Christmas party thrown by Kathy Hilton, who is a fellow Bravo-lebrity. A police spokesperson told People he was detained after Burbank police responded to a dispatch about an argument at his Los Angeles home at around 11:30pm.

A witness said they saw the couple arguing, and that James grabbed Ally at one point. Officers reported no visible injuries when attending. However, after investigating, they determined it was a domestic violence incident and arrested James.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy