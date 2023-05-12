All zodiac signs of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast

Vanderpump Rules‘ 10th season has been everything the viewers hoped for, and then some. Following the lives of Lisa Vanderpump and the staff that works (or used to work) at her restaurants, the reality show had its beginning in 2013, and since then, the success hasn’t stopped. Filled to the brim with the type of drama everyone tunes into reality TV for, Vanderpump Rules is currently loved by many viewers, who can’t help but come back for more with the release of each new episode.

As is the case with all reality TV series, Vanderpump Rules would be nothing without a solid cast. They make and set the tone for the show, and because of that, audiences get invested in the personalities they see on screen, whether it’s to root for or against them. Despite what we see of their lives, there are some aspects of the cast that not every audience member is aware of, but wished they were. If one of those little things is this season’s main cast’s zodiac signs, this is where readers will find the answers they seek.

Lisa Vanderpump

The former Housewives of Beverly Hills star was born on a Thursday, Sept. 15, 1960, which makes her a Virgo. Typically, people with this zodiac sign are known for being skilled communicators, perfectionists, logical, and having a critical eye, something that can be directed at themselves and others.

Katie Maloney

On Friday, Jan. 16, 1987, Katie Maloney was welcomed into the world. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn, and if the stars are to be trusted, this reality show celebrity is honest, straightforward, often impatient, and competitive. In the world Maloney inhabits, these traits must certainly be useful.

Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz is a Libra born on a Saturday, Oct. 16, 1982. Usually, people with this sign are known for craving balance above all else. They are generous, friendly, and tend to have charming personalities. At the same time, their ability to see both sides of an argument sometimes makes it hard for others to understand.

James Kennedy

On Jan. 26, 1992, a Sunday, James Kennedy was born. His zodiac sign is Aquarius, which, according to the stars, makes this TV personality an optimist by nature, confident in himself and his skills, creative, and unafraid to shake things up when necessary. In the world of reality TV, that’s definitely an advantage.

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix was born on June 24, 1985, a Monday. This means that the model’s zodiac sign is Cancer, and that she has an easy time attracting others. Cancers are usually caring, sensitive, and emotional, which are generally good attributes but can make it difficult for other people to truly understand them.

Raquel Leviss

Raquel Leviss came to the world on a Monday, Sept. 12, 1994. Like Lisa Vanderpump, she is a Virgo, a zodiac sign best known for being practical, paying attention to details, and working hard.

Lala Kent

We have yet another Virgo among the cast — Lala Kent. The actress was born on Sept. 2, 1990, on a Sunday, and embodies what we know to be true about her sign, being driven and using her practical approach to life in her favor.

Tom Sandoval

Born on a Thursday, July 7, 1983, Tom Sandoval is a Cancer, like Ariana Madix, which means that, according to the zodiac, they share some characteristics. Compassion, goofiness, and high emotionality are typical traits of this sign.

Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay is a Taurus, born on May 7, 1984, a Monday. People with this zodiac sign are well-known for being fiercely loyal, reliable, stubborn, and practical. When you need to get something done, call up the Taurus in your life, and they’ll be sure to get you what you want.

Tune in to Bravo for the season ten finale of Vanderpump Rules on May 17.