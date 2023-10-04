Tom Sandoval’s band and their 2023 tour, explained

A longtime Vanderpump Rules star is branching out into the world of music.

Tom Sandoval, who has been a staple of the reality television series since the start, is busy these days. On top of his continued involvement in the show — which he’s confirmed, despite last season’s cheating scandal — Sandoval’s been occupied by filming for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and his band’s latest tour, which kicks off on Oct. 5 in Nashville. The band is still in its early stages, but it has been around for just long enough to work up a solid following. With its latest tour impending, and Sandoval’s affair with fellow Vanderpump star Raquel Leviss still fresh on fans’ minds, the up-and-coming band is getting plenty of extra attention from fans old and new.

What is Tom Sandoval’s band?

Sandoval decided to turn his skills to the world of music a few years back, forming Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras in 2021. In the brief few years since the band’s formation, they’ve earned a solid fan following, more than 28,000 of whom follow the band on Instagram. There, they share updates about upcoming tours and provide looks at their latest concerts, covers, and stops.

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras’ 2023 tour

Sandoval and his bandmates — Jason Bader, Colin Deas, Maddi Fraser, Kevin Stiphen, Mia Davitt, and Macrae Eckelberry — are headed on their latest tour starting on Oct. 5. They’ll be at City Winery in Tennessee’s capitol, before heading over to Ohio for their next appearance. Over the next month and a half, they’ll be stopping over in more than a dozen cities, from Savannah, Georgia to Clearwater, Florida, before they polish off this leg of the tour on Nov. 17 in Wyandotte, Michigan. Get a look at the full tour schedule over on the band’s site, where you can also purchase tickets, merchandise, and learn more about Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.