‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay releases ‘cathartic’ song teasing ‘Scandoval’ drama

Looks like we already have our 'Song of the summer' for 2023.

The Scandoval drama from Vanderpump Rules shows no signs of slowing down, and now it even has its own soundtrack.

Things just seem to be getting worse for Tom Sandoval, whose cheating scandal in relation to former girlfriend Ariana Madix is not simmering down any time soon. In the past week, his ex-mistress Rachel Leviss, announced her departure from Vanderpump Rules, likely due, in part, to the public onslaught she received over the past season.

In the past day, Leviss detailed a pay dispute with Bravo, where she stated her exit from the series was over unequal pay between her and Sandoval, Moreover, Leviss claimed he was being rewarded with a new producer credit, giving him more power over the show going forward.

As if that wasn’t enough negative press, Scheana Shay — his co-star and close friend of ex Ariana Madix — has written a song that makes some pretty direct references to the reality stars. Shay, in particular, was close to Leviss, which led to a physical altercation between the pair, after she saw a video of Leviss and Sandoval on the former’s phone.

Photo via Bravo

Shay’s new song, “Apples,” was released on Aug. 18th, in collaboration with the musical group The 27s. In an exclusive with Rolling Stone, Shay released an official lyric video, where the references to her former friends Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss were confirmed.

“I haven’t used music as an outlet to express my feelings in a really long time, so getting back into the studio and making this song with The 27s has been freeing and cathartic. Plus, the hook is a great way to teach your toddler how to spell APPLES.”

The song opens with the lyrics “I was with you on your worst day/You stabbed me in the worst way/How you gonna lie to my face?” It seems to be directly referencing a betrayal of some sort, either one in a friendship or from cheating — or if the assumptions are correct, then both.

“Narcissistic psycho/Cut you out like lipo/See right through you with my eyes closed” follows the above and makes it clear that this song was meant to be a confirmation that Shay has ended some toxic friendships for good, and fully believes Ariana’s side of the story.

Perhaps the most obvious swipe at the Scandoval drama is the lyric “From a Ferrari to a Jetta/Thought that you knew better/Threw it all out the window.” Tom had famously bought a Ferrari rather recently, and the lyrical reference to a small Volkswagen Jetta car implies that Sandoval made a serious downgrade when he ditched Shay’s bestie for Leviss. Ouch.