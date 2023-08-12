Bryan Cranston recreates Ariana and Sandoval’s feud on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and leaves no doubt why he won 6 Emmys

An actor of Bryan Cranston‘s caliber can elevate any dialogue material into an Emmy-worthy performance, even if it’s derived from so-called “trash TV.”

Fans of the reality series Vanderpump Rules will remember the iconic stand-off between stars and former lovers Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval in the season finale of the show. On the show, Watch What Happens Live, Cranston — a five-time Emmy Winner for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad — reenacted the scene with all the drama of prestige television.

Cranston appeared on the show with Asteroid City co-star Maya Hawke and was tasked by host Andy Cohen to do a dramatic reading of the scene as his character in the new movie narrates the film. Ever the professional, Cranston was ready to give it his all — despite never having seen Vanderpump Rules or knowing who Ariana and Sandoval are.

Presented with a script of Ariana’s rage-fueled monologue, Cranston stood up sensationally and delivered the scene with a level of dramatic flair suitable for a Shakespeare production. Set to a stirring score, the monologue was practically a tear-jerker.

“I’ve been with you for nine years. when you were f**king wearing combat boots and skinny jeans” Cranston read, holding back his rage and upset. “Now you’ve got a little bit of money. Little bar, little band. And this girl is going to act enamored with you? Cause that’s what you want. You want someone to just gas you up. You’re worth nothing!” the actor continued.

Cranston finished with flair. “I regret loving you,” he said, his voice quivering with a degree of emotion and dramaturgy that would even make Heisenberg himself proud. His monologue was met with rapturous applause by the audience, with Cohen yelling, “Give the man an Emmy!”.

I’m obsessed with Bryan Cranston pic.twitter.com/n2d1kA2JX5 — Ash ☁️ (@H1TWOM4N) August 10, 2023

Though the video in question is weeks old, it is still a topic of discussion amongst Cranston fans and it’s evident how people couldn’t get enough of the video. Many on Twitter have admired the actor’s dedication to the bit, with one user calling him “the last great thespian.” The clip was a perfect example of Bryan’s ability to balance comedy with drama, as shown in his role as Hal in Malcolm in the Middle — the first show to make the actor a household name.

What a great actor Bryan Cranston is. Put on the spot, not familiar with Scandoval episodes, yet he imitates Ariana Madix to a T.#Bravo #Scandoval#WatchWhatHappens https://t.co/W99dFvG8Kf — LINDA 🌠 (@Lindy112233) June 21, 2023

There are many who are beyond impressed with how easily Cranston picked up on Ariana’s mannerisms and tone without actually seeing the show for himself. Even done as a silly joke in the clubhouse playhouse, the impression shows why the Academy Award nominee is so revered by fans and fellow actors.