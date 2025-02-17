Bianca Censori’s ethnicity, confirmed

Bianca Censori, Kanye “Ye” West’s wife, has been a subject of fascination since their quiet marriage in early 2023. The Australian architect and designer has largely remained private since then, leaving room for speculation about her and her relationship with the Grammy-winning rapper and producer, especially after a series of nude and semi-nude public appearances at his side.

First things first… Bianca’s nationality

Bianca Censori was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, and is Australian. According to her LinkedIn profile she graduated from the University of Melbourne with a degree in architecture. Before her relationship with Kanye West, she worked as an architectural designer for Yeezy, his fashion and design company.

Censori is one of three daughters born to parents Leo and Alexandra Censori. The distinctly Italian surname “Censori” is of Italian origin, derived from the Latin word “censor,” meaning an official in ancient Rome.

In Australia, Italian surnames like Censori are common due to significant Italian immigration in the mid-20th century. This seems to have been the case with Censori, whose paternal grandparents immigrated from Giulianova, a coastal town in the Teramo province of Italy. The 2021 Australian Census reported over 1 million people of Italian ancestry in the country. Names ending in “-i,” such as Rossi or Bianchi, are thus typical of Italian heritage.

Is Bianca Censori Jewish?

Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people.

Speculation about Bianca being Jewish began circulating online in late 2022, shortly after her relationship with Kanye West became public. Kanye’s controversial statements about Jewish people in October 2022, including tweets that led to his suspension from Twitter, fueled the rumors. It was reported that his apology after the bigoted rant was as a result of Censori’s verbal admonishment of him.

In February of 2025, fresh after another round of Ye’s anti-Semitic posts on X, and a few days after appearing in a see-through dress at the Grammys, an account with Censori’s name posted in concern for him. A representative of Censori’s would later report that the account was fake.

The post read: “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people…God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen.”

Despite speculation, there is no evidence to suggest either Bianca Censori or her parents identify as Jewish. As a child, Censori attended the Carey Baptist School in Melbourne, this seems to have been her only known affiliation with any religion.

So, what is Bianca Censori’s ethnicity?

Bianca Censori is an Australian woman of Italian descent. Italian-Australians, like Bianca, have a rich cultural history in Australia. She seems to enjoy spending time in Italy, as, in 2023, there were pictures posted of the couple enjoying a water taxi ride in Venice where Censori’s head was in the lap of a pants-less Ye. Although they were investigated for “acts contrary to public decency” by the Italian police, the couple returned on vacation in the summer of 2024.

