Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell wrote a song with schoolchildren and the Grammy is already being expedited

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas truly have the Midas touch — everything they create turns into gold. Or in this case, into a gold statue. So imagine the absolute banger they’re sitting on, where the credit doesn’t just go to them, but also to a legion of schoolchildren.

In a wholesome twist of fate, arguably the two most talented siblings in the music industry teamed up to write a song with students from the very elementary school they once attended — Garvanza Elementary in Los Angeles. Eilish and O’Connell had a special request to step into the role of music teachers for a day, in a video from Celebrity Substitute, a YouTube channel focused on introducing celebrities to classrooms in creative ways.

Of course, both Billie and Finneas took the challenge lightheartedly, and soon enough, the classroom became a hub of chaotic chatter, lots of yelling — but most importantly, plenty of music. The duo decided to write a song with the children, who weren’t shy about critiquing Finneas’ chord choices. After much debate, they settled on starting the song with an A, and the melody quickly took shape. From there, they moved on to crafting the lyrics.

The lyrical brainstorming session, as you can imagine, was wildly chaotic. Suggestions ranged from ghosts and snow to “Freaky” and even Kendrick Lamar. Despite the mayhem, the kids seemed to be onto something that could actually snag a Grammy or two, and ultimately, the class landed on a complex and unexpected theme: a female polar bear cheating on a male polar bear. The song tells the story of the male polar bear’s heartbreak — because why not?

And thus, the song “Polar Bear” was born — aka “the best song” Billie has ever written (her words, not ours). While this emotional tune began with the polar bear sitting among the rocks, one of the kids suggested he befriended a snowman who liked polar bears, giving this chilly tale a warm and heartening conclusion. Just the kind of story perfect for a certain award show, if you catch our drift.

Not every kid was sold on the final product though — Owen, for instance, was unimpressed by the lack of “freakiness.” But the project wasn’t just about the song. The video also served as a gateway for Amazon to fulfill the school’s wishlist, providing musical instruments for students and classrooms.

While music education is integrated into many schools across the United States, there are still over 7,000 schools without any music programs, according to SaveTheMusic.org. This absence represents a missed opportunity, as numerous studies confirm that learning music from a young age fosters healthy development, enhances skills like learning foreign languages, and improves mood and emotional regulation.

So while the song Billie and Finneas wrote with the kids may not become a Grammy contender (though we wouldn’t put it past the awards to give it a nod), it’s destined to be an unforgettable memory. It’s also a heartfelt ode to music teachers everywhere — reminding them of their mission to inspire and nurture creativity through art. And who knows, maybe it’ll be just as much of a hit as all eight of Eilish’s Grammy nominations for 2025.

