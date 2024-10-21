Billie Eilish last minute tickets and cheapest prices for every date on ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour

Since announcing her world for her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish has hit the ground running. The tour, which sports the same name as her studio album, will reach cities all across North America, Europe, and the U.K.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour kicked off in September, and the Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning singer has already made her mark in numerous cities across North America. If you haven’t had the chance to see her before she heads overseas, there is time to do so. Plenty of dates in North America are still available — for now!

Eilish is donating a portion of ticket proceeds to Reverb, which focuses on issues pertaining to “environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects.”

In an interview in the November issue of Vogue, the singer’s mom Maggie Baird revealed this tour will be Eilish’s first on her own. Neither parent will join her on the road, and her brother and frequent collaborator will be promoting his solo album. “It’s sort of our ‘going off to college year,’ I guess,” Baird explained.

Here is everything you need to know about getting tickets to Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft North American tour.

How much are Billie Eilish tickets?

The cheapest tickets for Eilish’s North American dates range from $166 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to $525 in Inglewood, California.

After wrapping up shows in New York and appearing on SNL as the musical guest on Oct. 19, Eilish will finish the North America portion of her tour in December.

Here are all of Eilish’s upcoming tour dates and the cheapest tickets in each city:

