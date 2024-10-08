‘I wish no one knew anything’: Billie Eilish reveals the one thing she’ll never talk about again after being too honest came back to bite her

Billie Eilish is a huge phenomenon and she’s barely 22 years old. With many awards, including two Academy Awards for Best Original Song for 2021’s No Time to Die and 2023’s Barbie, the superstar still has trouble with oversharing and putting boundaries about her personal life.

Growing up in the spotlight isn’t always easy, and, although Eilish calls singing the “love of her life,” she also wants to keep certain details about herself private. The “Birds of a Feather” singer/songwriter has been under a lot of criticism about her personal image and baggy style, a criticism that continued even after embracing a more feminine image.

Dating in the spotlight is difficult, and Eilish previously came out as bisexual. In Nov. 2023, after her success with the Barbie song “What Was I Made For,” Eilish publicly expressed her attraction to women for the first time. “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish told Variety. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real,” Eilish explained. Now, she’s regretting revealing it.

Billie Eilish doesn’t want to address her sexuality anymore

After her words went viral, a Variety reporter asked the singer whether she intended to come out. “No, I didn’t,” Eilish said at the time. “But I kind of thought, Wasn’t it obvious?” Now, she wishes she had kept all of that to herself.

In a cover story for Vogue, Billie Eilish notes how she wants to keep this part private forever. “I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” the singer emphasized in the article that came out on Oct. 8. “And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Although Billie Eilish has been mostly private about her dating life, anything she does ends up in the news, and she wants to have control over her personal life. “I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world,” the 22-year-old explained. “That’s so unnatural. We’re all babies. We’re all little kids growing up and learning ourselves.”

In one of her songs off her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, “Lunch,” one of the singles for the album, she explicitly hints at a relationship with a woman. She revealed that she started writing it before ever going out with a girl, but she completed it after. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” she explained to Rolling Stone in April. “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand—until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

Now, after the openness with the public came back to bite her, the singer wants people to start talking about her relationships. Instead, we can all focus on something she does want to talk about — her art. Although that might lead to speculation from her lyrics, it’s abundantly clear that Billie Eilish’s dominance is here to stay.

She also wants to get involved in things that matter. Eilish and her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas were among the many celebrities who endorsed Kamala Harris for president. During her interview with the same outlet, Eilish emphasized “I mean, this is the most important election of our time, maybe,” Eilish says, “and it’s so easy to be like, I don’t want to think about it…. I have that same kind of feeling: I’m one person, I can’t make any change. But the truth is, we can all make change. And I have this platform and I’m going to use it.” Preach, preach, preach.

