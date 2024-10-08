‘This ain’t it’: Billie Eilish scrapped an entire music video because it wasn’t vibes, but shh ⏤ don’t tell her the new one isn’t, either

You can always count on Billie Eilish‘s music videos, most of which she directed, to deliver cinematic greatness. Her latest, however, for her smash hit single “Birds of a Feather,” left a significant number of people feeling unfulfilled, and, as it turns out, Billie has been sitting on an alternative version all this time.

In Vogue‘s November cover story, the 22-year-old prodigy revealed she had directed and produced a clip to accompany the moody track only to scrap it at the last minute. “I was like, this ain’t it,” she said, explaining that for the first time in a while, she felt compelled to get a second opinion and relinquish control. “I’ve kind of proven myself as a director,” Billie continued. Some of the videos she helmed include 2024’s “Lunch” and “Chihiro,” 2023’s “What Was I Made For?,” 2021’s “Happier Than Ever” and “Lost Cause,” 2020’s “Therefore I Am” and “Everything I Wanted,” and at least six others. She’s been doing it since she was 15.

For “Birds of a Feather,” the artist decided to tap Aidan Zamiri, instead. The two had worked together when he directed the music video for “Guess,” Billie’s collaboration with Brat superstar Charli XCX, but fans were not convinced.

the wwy billie is ruining her era with these visuals like… the colors? i imagined Birds of a Feather to play in a field with flowers, animated birds,… what is this— pic.twitter.com/3lKiizzwIi — momo 💋 (@amazingmomo_) September 27, 2024

When someone’s suggestion that it should have featured a dreamy flower field instead of its washed-out ’70s office setting went viral, the memes naturally ensued and we were treated to gems like these.

i expected the birds of a feather mv to be like this pic.twitter.com/mJAEnIooFV — ملح (@muheaklas) October 4, 2024 birds of a feather music video just dropped pic.twitter.com/VuJOHVuf94 — sarah 💌 (@go1dwing) July 16, 2024

this is what y’all expected the birds of a feather mv to look like pic.twitter.com/sy1FGLCjWy — ★ neo (@neogalaxite) September 30, 2024 i expected the birds of a feather mv to be like this pic.twitter.com/iL7AtCyxgD — tony ☆ (spilled) (@livrodrihoe) September 27, 2024

With Billie currently taking the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour across the world, fans have glimpsed what they think was the original music video for the album’s most successful single yet. The visuals for the live performance of “Birds of a Feather” show Billie effectively frolicking around a field and collecting flowers, though they’re seemingly played backward. “Billie, this is the music video you stole from us,” one fan cried. “It should’ve been that setting instead of a boring office setting. Please, Billie Eilish, you play too much,” another agreed.

lloro de lo hermosos que son los visuales de birds of a feather billie este es el mv que nos robaste pic.twitter.com/bG9zFWKQZu — lucas 🇦🇷 (@Lcsesqvl) September 30, 2024 the birds of a feather tour visuals actually ate so bad like pair those visuals and setting up with the concept of the actual mv and we have IT



it should’ve been that setting instead of a boring office setting pls billie eilish u play too much pic.twitter.com/vfnpASjxx6 — alex (@delenalexa) September 30, 2024

While the final “Birds of a Feather” music video might feel out of place based on the song’s ethereal sonority alone, it begins making sense when you hone in on the lyrics instead. In proper Billie Eilish fashion, the songwriting is dark and unafraid to tap into self-indulgent, toxic feelings. I mean, the song straight up opens with “I want you to stay / ‘Til I’m in the grave / ‘Til I rot away, dead and buried / ‘Til I’m in the casket you carry.” That’s some pretty grim stuff that doesn’t exactly fit the Little House on the Prairie vibes fans were conjuring up.

Director Zamiri, who’s a frequent collaborator of FKA Twigs and also directed the iconic, it-girl-infused video for Charli XCX’s “360,” explained that the creative decision to have Billie be dragged around the set by an invisible force was a metaphor for love. “You have no choice. It’s pulling you no matter what you do,” the singer agreed in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Visually, could it have been more interesting? Maybe, especially with how muted and unadorned the color grading and frame composition were. Was there a beauty in the simplicity of its concept? Yes, absolutely, and it fits what Billie and Finneas were trying to do musically for “Birds of a Feather,” too. Yes, it’s not Billie’s best video, which is saying something considering it’s the first she did not direct in a long time, but it’s not as awful as the internet has painted it, either.

