‘Genuine rare soul’: Billie Eilish fans praise her for doing the unthinkable despite being an icon

Meeting your favorite celebrity is a highlight in many people’s lives, especially if that celeb reacts like Billie Eilish! The singer has enjoyed incredible success since she shot to fame with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019, but she’s still as humble as ever.

Recent footage of Billie skipping to meet her screaming fans has given everyone the feels. The clip, shared on TikTok by user monikaana18, shows Billie approaching a group of fans. She has a security team with her, but she runs up to meet the people waiting behind the barricades. She smiles at them and touches their hands.

Billie even returns to her fans for a second time to chat more and give out hugs. She doesn’t appear bothered by the lucky individual holding her hand for several seconds (but it must have felt like an eternity for them). The singer takes her time to make her fans feel special, and the entire interaction is wholesome.

The text onscreen reads: “There are artists that don’t care about their fans, and then there is BILLIE EILISH running and jumping in excitement to meet her fans.” While no names are mentioned, the text appears to compare Billie to other celebrities like Chappell Roan, who recently created a TikTok video that urged her fans to do better and to leave her alone.

Fans react to Billie Eilish and her sheer awesomeness

It can be challenging to know how to interact with celebrities, especially after Chappell Roan highlighted toxic behavior and how her fans have crossed boundaries, making her feel uncomfortable and disrespected. She is right to emphasize her discomfort, and her wishes should be respected. However, some fans think that if they spotted her in public, they would have no alternative but to walk … no run, the other way!

Billie’s situation is a bit different, as fans were standing behind a barricade, but her willingness to take time to greet them, despite her star status and after years in the industry, has been applauded. The video’s comment section has been flooded with messages from fans eager to share their thoughts (and yes, there have been comparisons to Roan).

“I love that she is number one artist in the world, and she still interacts with her fans like she did in her ocean eyes days” a comment reads. It is true that the “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” singer appears to be utterly unaffected by fame. “Genuine rare soul is our Billie Eilish,” another fan wrote. Their comment has been liked over 60,000 times.

Other reactions to the clip include "we made the right person famous," "Her security is STRESSED," and "she was a fan. so she knows the feeling."

