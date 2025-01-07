‘Bird mating call core’: Sleuths have discovered the exact peacocking moment Tom Holland won over Zendaya

Congratulations are in order for Tom Holland and Zendaya, whose unofficial engagement announcement is threatening to upend social media as we know it. So far, People has confirmed the engagement via sources, and the internet sleuths have gone as far as unearthing every subtle sign Zendaya has blessed us with through her fashion.

But beyond the engagement ring, the “t”-shaped tattoo, and Holland protecting his girl through a swarm of paparazzi, the internet’s also throwing it back to all their favorite TomDaya moments! While there’s a lot to swipe through, one iconic moment will always stand out in the timeline of their relationship. In fact, it could very well be the most significant entry in their courtship, and any NatGeoWild expert would agree!

Tom’s iconic peacock moment

Once upon a time, celebrities let their hair down to battle it out on Lip Sync Battle. By the time season 3 rolled out, fans thought they’d seen enough. After all, nothing was going to top Channing Tatum demolishing ex-wife Jenna Dewan by bringing Beyoncé out to perform “Run the World (Girls)” with a slew of backup dancers. But little did the world know that Tom Holland was in a corner preparing to not only break the internet, but leave a mark on Zendaya for good!

Image via YouTube/Comedy Central Latinoamérica

In season 3, episode 16, Tom and Zendaya battled it out just before Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in theaters nationwide. Peter Parker and Michelle Jones duked it out in front of a live audience, with Holland’s performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” quickly becoming the most-watched on YouTube, with over 150 million views. While Z’s version of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” was also brilliant, there was absolutely no touching Holland’s acrobatics, confidence, and swag!

The road to “I Do!”

Screengrab via Disney

Now, almost eight years later, Holland and Zendaya are embarking on the road to marriage. For months, fans have predicted that the Hollywood A-listers would reach this milestone, but nothing prepared the world for it regardless. While both stars were once open on social media, they have since retreated to a more private relationship, only sharing bits and pieces of their relationship, and letting their talents do the talking.

At the Golden Globes, Zendaya, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her movie star-making turn in Challengers, shone through in a jaw-dropping copper number, channeling old glamor effortlessly. But even with her blinding Bulgari jewelry, the star accessory was the striking engagement ring on her finger. The ring is reportedly from the London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack, and costs northwards of $200,000. Holland evidently spared no expense in purchasing the best for his fiancé. And per People, the engagement happened over the holidays, which he spent with Zendaya and her family.

But as for exact wedding plans, a source told People that the pair are in absolutely no rush to head to the altar. “They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects.”

Nonetheless, congratulations are in order for the duo, whose Hollywood romance has been melting hearts for a number of years now.

