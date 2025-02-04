Blake Lively allegedly used Taylor Swift as collateral against Justin Baldoni, threatening major ‘It Ends With Us’ marketing pull

As more details emerge, the legal clash between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni shows no signs of slowing. On Feb. 1, Baldoni’s team launched a website, Lawsuit Info, that, so far, shows the actor’s amended complaint as well as a timeline of events relevant to the case.

In his lawsuit, Baldoni accused Lively of seizing control of It Ends With Us and at one point using her friendship with Taylor Swift to get what she wanted. When the trailer for the highly anticipated book-to-movie adaptation was released, fans immediately noticed the use of Swift’s song “My Tears Ricochet” from her 2020 album Folklore. The song later made its way into the film as well.

While promoting the movie on CBS Mornings, Lively was asked how the song made it into the film. The actress said she worked closely with Sony on the trailer, noting that “Sony put it in the trailer.” She also mentioned that after seeing the positive reaction to the trailer, the song was later added to a pivotal scene in the movie. Baldoni, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the movie’s release, was also asked about how they got Swift’s song, and he answered, “I take no credit for that. I’m sure it was all Blake.”

In the timeline of events on Baldoni’s lawsuit website, a message thread among Sony executives and It Ends With Us producer and Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath shows how Lively allegedly used Swift to get her way. An unnamed Sony executive wrote that they have received Lively’s approval for the trailer and she will be working with Swift to approve the use of “My Tears Ricochet.” However, the message also read that Lively wanted more time to work with “her editor” before she released the trailer.

In May 2024, three months before the film’s scheduled release, Baldoni alleges that Lively was taking the film “hostage” in the editing room and was “refusing” to approve or release marketing materials, including the trailer. In the text message, the Sony executive asks Heath to consider Lively’s demands so the trailer can be released and “Blake does not change her mind re calling Taylor Swift,” which Wayfarer saw as a “veiled threat.”

Heath answered by saying he wanted to discuss the matter on a phone call. A Sony marketing executive then replied, “You guys don’t want to play ball – you are going to delay and greatly hurt the movie,” implying that not giving in to Lively’s demands would only set back the film’s release. Ultimately, Wayfarer Studios conceded to the actress’ demands so that they could move forward with the promotion of the movie.

Those closely following the case may recall another instance where Swift was mentioned in the lawsuit. In an alleged text exchange with Baldoni, Lively sent what the internet dubbed a cringey message, referencing Game of Thrones and calling herself Khaleesi. She also implied that her husband Ryan Reynolds and best friend Swift were her dragons.

At this point, it isn’t clear whether a settlement is still possible, given how entrenched both sides have become in the legal battle. A court date is set for March 2026, and further details in the case are likely to emerge before then.

